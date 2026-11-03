Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits free agency after NY Yankees decline qualifying offer: Potential landing spots

The New York Yankees are slated to overhaul their roster ahead of the 2027 MLB season, with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. headlining the club's list of impending free agents.

Anticipation is mounting over how the New York Yankees will navigate the upcoming offseason. While manager Aaron Boone is set to return, changes are looming across both the coaching staff and the roster. Chief among the early personnel developments: infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not receive a qualifying offer from the club.

Chisholm is coming off a frustrating 2026 campaign with the Yankees, slashing just .231/.312/.711 across 137 regular-season games. Despite the down year, the dynamic 28-year-old enters free agency with considerable intrigue, and a robust market of potential suitors is already taking shape for 2027.

Rumors have linked Chisholm to five franchises in search of an upgrade at second base: the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners. Among them, the Giants stand out as a unique fit where the former Yankee could split time between middle-infield duties and center field.

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Down the stretch, Chisholm also found himself on the receiving end of boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd as his struggles deepened, closing a turbulent chapter in the Bronx that fell well short of expectations.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees in St Petersburg, Florida.

Breaking down Chisholm’s top potential landing spots

As front offices weigh the risk and upside, Chisholm offers clear bounce-back potential in the right offensive environment. Here is how he fits with each of the five rumored suitors:

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Padres (Reported Frontrunner): San Diego suffered severe drop-offs in production and defensive range at second base in 2026. With Ty France hitting the open market, the Padres could permanently slide Jake Cronenworth to first base, clearing an everyday opening at second for Chisholm.

San Diego suffered severe drop-offs in production and defensive range at second base in 2026. With Ty France hitting the open market, the Padres could permanently slide Jake Cronenworth to first base, clearing an everyday opening at second for Chisholm. Giants: Buster Posey’s front office has made athleticism, up-the-middle defense, and dynamic baserunning top priorities. San Francisco lacked power from both second base and center field all season, areas where Chisholm provides immediate dual-position value.

Buster Posey’s front office has made athleticism, up-the-middle defense, and dynamic baserunning top priorities. San Francisco lacked power from both second base and center field all season, areas where Chisholm provides immediate dual-position value. Red Sox: Boston has its outfield and third base locked down, but second base remains a glaring revolving door. Fenway Park’s short right-field porch is tailor-made for Chisholm’s left-handed pull profile, which could quickly resurrect his 25-homer pop.

Boston has its outfield and third base locked down, but second base remains a glaring revolving door. Fenway Park’s short right-field porch is tailor-made for Chisholm’s left-handed pull profile, which could quickly resurrect his 25-homer pop. Tigers: Coming off a deep October run built on dominant pitching, Detroit’s biggest roster hole remains consistent run production and athleticism around the infield.

Coming off a deep October run built on dominant pitching, Detroit’s biggest roster hole remains consistent run production and athleticism around the infield. Mariners: Seattle has spent multiple winters hunting for an everyday infielder with extra-base punch. While swing-and-miss tendencies are risky at T-Mobile Park, Chisholm’s plus glove and 40-steal wheels would give the Mariners an immediate boost in run prevention and dynamic baserunning.

Projecting Chisholm’s next contract

While Chisholm’s camp will likely target a three-to-four-year commitment, the lack of a qualifying offer and his recent offensive slump could push him toward a shorter bridge deal designed to re-establish his market value.

Industry evaluators see two realistic contractual avenues:

A short-term “pillow” deal: A one- or two-year contract carrying an average annual value (AAV) between $14 million and $16 million, equipped with a player opt-out after Year 1 to let him test the market again ahead of his age-30 season.

A one- or two-year contract carrying an average annual value (AAV) between $14 million and $16 million, equipped with a player opt-out after Year 1 to let him test the market again ahead of his age-30 season. A multi-year commitment: A three-to-four-year guarantee in the $13 million to $15 million AAV range, where Chisholm accepts a slightly lower annual rate in exchange for long-term security, likely structured with club options or buyouts.

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Key takeaways

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not receive a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees.

a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees. Chisholm Jr. slashed .231/.312/.711 across 137 regular-season games in 2026.

across 137 regular-season games in 2026. Five MLB franchises were linked to Jazz Chisholm Jr. as potential suitors.