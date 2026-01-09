NY Yankees make move on the roster amid Cody Bellinger’s uncertainty

The New York Yankees have been in a tiring situation to sort out if Cody Bellinger will return to the team or not. However, the team is making moves to strengthen their depth chart.

According to Bryan Hoch, the Yankees claimed RHP Kaleb Ort off waiveers from the Houston Astros. He is an experienced righty that will do fine in the bullpen. He is 33 years old and is coming off a season where he registered career highs in games, innings, and strikeouts.

While a different priority, the Yankees at least bolster their roster elsewhere while they continue battling over Cody Bellinger with other teams, including the Mets. Also, while this is a move to strengthen the bullpen, at least they landed a pitcher, as they’re backing off from the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

What are Ort’s best strengths?

Regarded as an experienced but volatile reliever, Ort has struggled with consistency and control throughout his career. However, no one can deny he has a powerful arm that sends fastballs that can top 100 mph. Ort also has cutters and sliders within his pitching arsenal.

Kaleb Ort #63 of the Houston Astros

Ort posted a 2.55 ERA over 22 appearances in the second half of 2024, which showed he had a more refined usage. However, the 2025 MLB season saw him post a 4.89 ERA and his season ended abruptly due to an elbow injury.

Did the Yankees need to sign Ort?

One can assume the Yankees view Ort as a low-risk acquisition with the potential to be a decent-to-good middle reliever. Ort has shown upside but at 33 years old, he still remains as a wild card due to his inconsistency. He can either save you a game or lose you one.

Also, the fact that he suffered an elbow injury is quite concerning. This is one of the worst injuries a pitcher can suffer. Hence, that joined by his inconsistency makes Ort a boom-or-bust waiver. However, he also has an upside paired with a cheap contract.