Phillies reportedly join NY Yankees in race for coveted free agent, which could seal JT Realmuto’s fate

The MLB offseason is entering a crucial stage, with teams aiming to build the most competitive rosters possible. JT Realmuto could be on the move if a player pursued by the Philadelphia Phillies arrives, with the New York Yankees also competing for this free agent.

The player in question is none other than Bo Bichette, who, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, has a scheduled interview with the Phillies in the coming days. The arrival of the former Blue Jay puts Realmuto’s stay in Philadelphia in jeopardy.

“The club’s interest in Bichette is legitimate, and if it results in a deal, it would likely require the team to move on from roster mainstays J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm,” Gelb also added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While nothing has been finalized yet, and with the Yankees’ next moves still pending, interesting developments are expected in Philadelphia as teams prepare for the 2026 MLB season.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

Bichette and Realmuto unlikely to coexist in Philly

The Philadelphia Phillies face a daunting financial puzzle in their pursuit of Bo Bichette, as the front office balances a desire for elite infield talent with a tight luxury tax budget.

Advertisement

see also Bo Bichette reportedly has unexpected suitor with NY Yankees seemingly out

As The Athletic’s Matt Gelb highlighted, making this hypothetical fit is messy but not impossible; however, the math becomes difficult when factoring in a reunion with their veteran catcher.

Advertisement

If the Phillies were budgeting somewhere around $13 million to $15 million for Realmuto’s annual salary, that alone would not be enough to secure Bichette, who is expected to command an AAV of at least $26 million to $27 million.

To make both stars work under a projected $300 million payroll, Philadelphia would have to move money while opening an infield spot, likely requiring a trade of Alec Bohm and his $10.3 million salary just to create the necessary room to keep their championship core intact.

Advertisement