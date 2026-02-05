NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about Cody Bellinger’s key teammate’s future in Bronx

Cody Bellinger is staying with the New York Yankees, and that came as a major relief for fans in the Bronx. One of the team’s top players in recent years had flirted with the possibility of signing elsewhere, but in the end, Aaron Boone will have him at his disposal — along with other players the manager has made clear will need to give their all this season.

One of them is Jazz Chisholm, whose short-term future has been the subject of plenty of discussion. The talented infielder, who recently signed a one-year, $10.2 million extension, confirmed his participation in the upcoming WBC and he will also become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

“We have some interesting talks in my office from time to time. But I think we have a lot of respect for one another,” Boone said on the New York Post podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

“The reality is I just demand a lot out of him because he’s capable of so much. It’s on us to just make sure he’s focused on going out there and being the best version of himself.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

Finally, Boone was clear about the player’s future: “This is his walk year. This is his free agent year. So there’s a lot on the line… we’ll see where it leads as far as long term, or if we take it into free agency.”

Bellinger and the Yankees need Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. capped off a powerful 2025 season with the New York Yankees, joining the elite 30/30 club with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases. Despite a lower .242 batting average, his ability to drive in runs was evident with 80 RBI and a solid .813 OPS.

As the Yankees look toward 2026, stars like Aaron Judge and the newly re-signed Cody Bellinger will rely heavily on Chisholm’s “X-factor” energy and versatile defense at second base.

For the Bronx Bombers to secure another championship, they will need Jazz at his most consistent, providing the spark and speed that balances their powerhouse lineup.

