NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivers strong response to criticism on team roster

As MLB fans anticipate roster changes ahead of the upcoming season, significant attention is on the New York Yankees. With Cody Bellinger standing out as their marquee free-agent acquisition, some fans remain unconvinced about the roster’s impact. Manager Aaron Boone recently shared his insights.

In an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boone discussed the team’s outlook. “It’s February 3rd, and we’ve got a long way to go to be good. We’re coming off a 94-win season, but that doesn’t guarantee we’ll be that successful again,“ Boone stated.

He continued to express his optimism about the upcoming season. “All I can say is I’m excited about the potential of our roster, the ‘piece of clay’ we have. It’s up to all of us to bring it to fruition,” Boone emphasized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite some uncertainty and emerging commentary about the roster, the Yankees are reportedly targeting four players to complement Cody Bellinger and enhance their squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

A closer look to the Yankees’ roster for next season

To assess the Yankees‘ roster for the next season, given fan concerns about a perceived lack of change from “the same team as 2025,” we’ll review the departures, arrivals, and returning players.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees and Dodgers’ long-standing history culminates in player’s move to LA

Additions (2025–2026) Max Fried (LHP) Cody Bellinger (CF/1B) Ryan McMahon (3B) Ryan Weathers (LHP) Amed Rosario (INF) Angel Chivili (RHP) Yanquiel Fernandez (OF) Paul Blackburn (RHP) Cade Winquest (RHP) Marco Luciano (INF) & Kaleb Ort (RHP)



Advertisement

Departures (2025–2026) Gleyber Torres (2B) Devin Williams (RHP) Luke Weaver (RHP) Alex Verdugo (OF) Clay Holmes (RHP) Jonathan Loaisiga (RHP) Dom Hamel (RHP) TJ Rumfield (1B)



Players Kept on Roster Aaron Judge (OF) Gerrit Cole (RHP) Giancarlo Stanton (DH) Carlos Rodon (LHP) Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B/3B) Anthony Volpe (SS) Austin Wells (C) Jasson Dominguez (OF) Luis Gil (RHP) Clarke Schmidt (RHP) Trent Grisham (OF) Tim Hill (LHP) Ryan Yarbrough (LHP)



Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst the roster analysis, the Yankees’ outlook for the upcoming season presents a comprehensive landscape. They boast formidable power hitters in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, enjoy stability with Cody Bellinger, and possess dependable pitching strength with Max Fried.

SurveyWith those key players under review, can the Yankees be expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season? With those key players under review, can the Yankees be expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming season? already voted 0 people