NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about one of Cody Bellinger’s key teammates

Aaron Boone is banking on the talent of Cody Bellinger and the rest of the roster to guide the New York Yankees back to the World Series once again.

By Matías Persuh

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

It’s clear that the saga surrounding Cody Bellinger’s return — which ultimately ended in a happy resolution for the New York Yankees — grabbed all the headlines. However, within the organization, Aaron Boone and his staff understand they have more than enough talent to build a legitimate contender.

As the first team movements start to be seen in Spring Training, in the Bronx they are no exception, and the manager Boone already has his first evaluations in this regard.

One of the names that drew significant attention was Will Warren, potentially an important help for Cody Bellinger and the rest of his teammates heading into the start of the season.

I think he’s really talented. I think he’s got all the weapons,” the manager Aaron Boone said recently to the media. “He’s confident. So I know there’s more, and I know he expects that.”

Will Warren

Will Warren #98 of the New York Yankees.

Competing for a rotation spot

Will Warren’s confidence will be the X-factor as he looks to solidify his spot in the New York Yankees’ rotation and provide much-needed stability for teammates like Cody Bellinger.

With Manager Aaron Boone confirming on MLB Network Radio that the team is done shopping for starters, the pressure is on the internal depth they’ve assembled.

Warren has been penciled into the Opening Day rotation alongside Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Ryan Weathers, and Luis Gil, meaning his ability to trust his stuff and eat innings will be vital for the Yankees‘ success in 2026.

