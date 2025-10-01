NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone addresses controversial decision to pull Max Fried in Game 1 vs Red Sox

The New York Yankees’ postseason debut for Max Fried started with brilliance but ended with second-guessing. In Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander showcased dominance early before manager Aaron Boone made a pivotal decision that quickly turned the tide.

Fried breezed through the opening three innings, limiting Boston to just two hits while striking out Jaren Duran in a key spot. But as the game wore on, the Red Sox lineup began to chip away, forcing the Yankees’ ace to expend extra energy in high-pressure jams during the middle frames.

Still, the veteran lefty managed to navigate traffic on the bases, getting Alex Bregman to ground out with two men aboard in the fifth and inducing an inning-ending double play in the sixth. At 102 pitches, Fried believed he still had something left.

Boone explains the decision

Boone allowed Fried to begin the seventh against Duran, who grounded out quickly, but then turned to the bullpen. The move immediately backfired. Luke Weaver surrendered three straight baserunners, capped by a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run single from Masataka Yoshida. Boston added another run later against David Bednar, and that seventh inning ultimately sealed the Yankees’ 5–3 loss in the opener.

Despite the outcome, Boone defended his call after the game. “He gave us what we needed,” Boone said, according to SNY. “They pressured him pretty good in the fourth, fifth, sixth. Had a couple of baserunners in each inning. Felt like he kind of cruised through the first few and ends up pitching great, but had to work pretty hard there.”

Looking ahead with Rodon

Boone also clarified that the plan was largely predetermined. “I was going to have the sixth be the end — after we finished with the double play, I wanted him to go out and get Duran and felt like we were lined up pretty well from there,” he explained.

Now trailing in the series, the Yankees will turn to Carlos Rodon on Wednesday in a must-win scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive.

