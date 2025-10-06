Max Fried gets honest after tough loss vs Blue Jays and shares Yankees’ mentality for Game 3

Max Fried didn’t hold back after the New York Yankees’ 13-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2, a defeat that left them trailing 0-2 in the series. The left-hander was tagged for seven runs in what turned into a disastrous outing in Canada. “They obviously had a really good approach, they were on a lot of my pitches. Credit to them, I didn’t get it done,” Fried admitted after the game.

Despite the rough performance, Fried refused to dwell on the loss, instead choosing to focus on the Yankees‘ response heading into Game 3. “We’re ready to go,” he said confidently. “Obviously we had a rough showing here, obviously we’d rather be up 2-0 than down 2-0, but we have a lot of faith in this club.”

Now the Yankees return home to Yankee Stadium, desperate to avoid a sweep and keep their postseason hopes alive. Fried made it clear that the group isn’t losing confidence despite the hole they’re in. “We just need to regroup and play our game,” he said, emphasizing that the team still believes they can turn the series around.

Fried’s Struggles Against the Blue Jays

Fried recorded his second official career loss against the Blue Jays, he now holds a 4-2 record in eight appearances against Toronto. According to StatMuse, his 7-run outing in Game 2 of the 2025 ALDS marks the worst defeat of his career. Despite that single-game low, he has struggled against Toronto all year, allowing a total of 11 runs in his four appearances for a 3.66 runs-per-game average.

Fried’s Teammates Maintain Hope

Despite the crushing defeat, Fried’s teammates are not giving up. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and others have publicly stated that the Yankees can still turn the series around, which is precisely what Fried says they will aim to do back home.

Rookie Ben Rice also showed confidence, reminding reporters of their past resilience. “We did well with our backs against the wall against Boston and now we’re going to have to show we can do it again,” Rice said, confirming hope is still alive for a comeback against the Blue Jays.

