NY Yankees may have deadline dates for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner and other targets

With anticipation building around Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, and other potential targets, the New York Yankees might be setting a deadline to secure their services for the upcoming season.

By Santiago Tovar

Cody Bellinger during a game with the Yankees.
With the anticipation building over potential roster additions for the New York Yankees, the spotlight is on Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, and other targets as they mull over their options for the upcoming season. Whether the Yankees are on their radar remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have reportedly set deadlines for these potential additions. MLB insider Bryan Hoch has unveiled key dates related to the team’s preseason schedule:

  • Yankees pitchers and catchers report: Wednesday, February 11
  • Yankees pitchers and catchers first workout: Thursday, February 12
  • Yankees position players report: Sunday, February 15
  • First Yankees full-squad workout: Monday, February 16
With limited options remaining for the Yankees based on current reports, these dates could be crucial for the team to finalize any potential roster enhancements, for the next season.

Cody Bellinger smiles during an event with fans.

Players still on the Yankees’ radar

Beyond Bellinger, the Yankees have other notable names in their sights for the upcoming season. They are reportedly eyeing one player after the Chicago Cubs’ acquisition of Alex Bregman under a five-year deal, and other new targets have surfaced.

The NY Yankees offer Cody Bellinger reportedly turned down with NY Mets still in contention

The NY Yankees offer Cody Bellinger reportedly turned down with NY Mets still in contention

The following players are reportedly under consideration by the Yankees:

  • Freddy Peralta
  • MacKenzie Gore
  • Bo Bichette
Given this landscape, expectations are high for the Yankees’ next roster addition. The announcement could emerge before the team’s critical preseason dates, as they seek to strengthen their lineup.

