Tarik Skubal reconsidering one-and-done plan for the WBC despite Tigers’ expectations

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is officially underway for Team USA, and manager Mark DeRosa turned to Tarik Skubal to anchor the rotation in Houston. Following a dominant, albeit brief, outing against Great Britain on Saturday night, the Detroit Tigers‘ ace has sparked a firestorm of speculation regarding his future in the tournament, though his MLB club appears to have a much firmer timeline in mind.

After throwing three sharp innings at Daikin Park, Skubal was asked about the possibility of extending his stay with the national team. Tigers ace’s postgame comments to Fox and the New York Post suggested a change of heart. “This is one of the toughest decisions of my career, but I’m definitely considering pitching again for Team USA,” Skubal admitted, straying from the pre-tournament script.

Skubal’s pitch limit for Team USA vs. Great Britain at World Baseball Classic was revealed before immediately rejoining Tigers camp in Lakeland to prepare for Opening Day, but this potential decision could change everything in the Tigers’ plans.

With the ball now in his court, the 29-year-old ace seems invigorated by the WBC atmosphere. After a 2025 season where he carried the Tigers to within one game of the ALCS, Skubal’s health remains the most valuable currency in Detroit, and his desire to keep chasing a gold medal is clearly at odds with the team’s conservative ramp-up plan.

A.J. Hinch stands firm on Skubal’s return

Despite Skubal’s public lobbying for another start, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch delivered a sobering reality check. Speaking on the Fox broadcast shortly after the news broke, Hinch’s stance on his ace’s availability was unwavering, emphasizing the priority of the upcoming 162-game marathon.

“I’m FULLY expecting Tarik to be back in camp on Monday,” Hinch revealed. The comment highlights a growing tension between the pitcher and the organization. While Skubal secured a historic $32 million salary in arbitration this winter, the Tigers—who just bolstered their staff with the $115 million signing of Framber Valdez—are clearly unwilling to risk their primary Cy Young weapon in a March exhibition.

Skubal’s dominant USA debut

The clamor for an encore is easy to understand given Skubal’s efficiency on Saturday night. Despite surrendering a first-pitch leadoff home run to Nate Eaton, the lefty settled in to showcase why he remains the most feared arm in baseball. Let’s look at the numbers from his lone WBC outing.

Innings Pitched (IP): 3.0

Hits (H): 2

Runs (R): 1

Earned Runs (ER): 1

Strikeouts (K): 5

Walks (BB): 0

Pitches (Strikes): 41(30)

Max Velocity: 98.4 mph

