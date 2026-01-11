NY Yankees reportedly chase new target after Alex Bregman’s Cubs move with Cody Bellinger still unsigned

After signing Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract, the Chicago Cubs may be more willing than ever to part ways with other key players on the roster. The New York Yankees are certainly not shying away from asking, as a report indicates the Bronx Bombers are seeking reinforcements while talks with Cody Bellinger appear to be going nowhere.

After the Cubs committed to Bregman for the next five MLB seasons, much speculation is growing around Nico Hoerner. On that note, the Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on the 28-year-old infielder, as negotiations with Bellinger have seemingly hit a lull.

“Yankees reached out to the Cubs about infielder Nico Hoerner after the Alex Bregman signing and have legitimate interest,” as reported by Pat Ragazzo on X.

Hoerner’s contract situation

Selected with a first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Hoerner has spent his entire career in Chicago with the Cubs. After signing a three-year, $35 million extension in 2023, the Stanford product is now entering the final season of his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

The arrival of Bregman—who primarily plays third base but could eventually fill in for Hoerner at second—only adds to the buzz around Hoerner’s future. For the Cubs, trading him makes far more sense than watching him walk away as a free agent later in the year. Still, there is a scenario in which Chicago plans to keep Hoerner a one-club player in MLB.

Yankees exploring options as Bellinger steers away

With the Yankees mired in a rough offseason and at a dramatic impasse with Bellinger, it makes sense why New York views Chicago and its infielder as a legitimate business opportunity ahead of the 2026 MLB season.

Adding Hoerner to the lineup wouldn’t cancel the noise in the Bronx, but it would help ease the chaos as rumors hint that Bellinger is closer to leaving than re-signing with the Pinstripers. The Yankees have reportedly accepted the possibility of Bellinger walking away and are now plotting their next step.

