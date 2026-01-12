The NY Yankees offer Cody Bellinger reportedly turned down with NY Mets still in contention

Few players have generated as much buzz as Cody Bellinger this offseason. With the New York Yankees emerging as frontrunners for his signature, speculation abounds over the organization’s true intentions regarding the versatile star.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees have extended an offer to reunite with the former MVP. However, it reportedly falls short of his expectations. “The Yankees have proposed a five-year deal valued between $155-$160 million, sans deferrals. Bellinger is eyeing at least a seven-year commitment,” Nightengale revealed on his social media account.

While the offer might seem substantial for the 2020 World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources suggest Bellinger is holding out for a more lucrative long-term deal. This could present a significant challenge for the Yankees in their pursuit to bring him back into the fold.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Bellinger may no longer be a feasible option for the Yankees, casting further uncertainty on his MLB future, while the New York Mets are reportedly in the race for him.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Bellinger’s contract saga unfolds with the Yankees

The prospect of pursuing alternative targets has been a hot topic among Yankees fans amidst Bellinger’s uncertain status. Though other names are rumored to be on the Yankees’s radar for next season, Bellinger has consistently remained their primary focus.

With other franchises reportedly in the mix, Bellinger’s future remains in the air. The speculation has persisted since the onset of the offseason, providing no clear insights into his eventual destination.

As the clock ticks down with no definitive timetable for Bellinger’s decision, Yankees fans continue to hold out hope for his return. The team has yet to formally pursue other free-agent alternatives, underscoring their commitment to securing Bellinger for the upcoming season.

