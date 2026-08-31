NY Yankees might have struck gold by claiming John Schreiber after Royals exit

The New York Yankees claimed John Schreiber from the waiver wire after the Kansas City Royals no longer wanted his services.

The Kansas City Royals sent right-handed pitcher John Schreiber to the waiver wire and the New York Yankees made the move to claim him. This might be one of the best moves the ‘Bronx Bombers‘ could do.

Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, “The free agent-to-be ends his time in Kansas City with a 3.71 ERA across three seasons.” Reflecting his value as a reliable depth piece, the New York Yankees claimed him with sights on the playoffs.

John Schreiber is a solid, highly specialized middle-relief option, but he is not an elite high-leverage arm. His effectiveness depends heavily on who he is facing due to extreme, polarized platoon splits.

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Schreiber’s 2026 stats

Across 55 appearances this season, his surface numbers look quite respectable, though under-the-hood metrics suggest he’s benefited from some good fortune. That could perfectly be the reason of why he ended up on waivers.

John Schreiber against RHH this season:



0.58 WHIP | 2.78 FIP | 3.12 xFIP | .143 OPP AVG | 21.2% K-BB%



He has DOMINATED righties all season long. pic.twitter.com/mmoHE3zd6t — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) August 31, 2026

ERA: 3.65

3.65 WHIP: 1.28

1.28 Innings Pitched: 49.1

49.1 Strikeouts: 36

36 Expected Metrics: His 4.87 FIP and 4.54 SIERA indicate he has outpitched his true performance, largely due to a low .248 BABIP. His strikeout rate (17.7%) has dropped to a career low

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Why is Schreiber looked at as a specialist?

Schreiber drops down into a true sidearm slot, making his pitches incredibly deceptive to right-handed hitters but, at the same time, highly vulnerable to lefties. Hence, it all depends on who the Yankees face.