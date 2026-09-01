Set to miss his second straight outing of the 2026 MLB season, Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman is raising the alarm in The Hub. Although the Red Sox’ call-up of Jedixson Paez and other roster moves tried to steer the spotlight away, Rutschman’s injury is the bigger storyline. Asked about it, interim manager Chad Tracy’s comment did little to calm the fanbase.

Dealing with a hyperextended right elbow, Rutschman has already missed games during the 2026 MLB campaign. Now, he’s set to miss at least the first two games against the Seattle Mariners. More could follow. Tracy’s injury update wasn’t exactly an encouraging one. On the bright side, however, it wasn’t fatalistic either.

“He’s dealing with some stuff with that elbow. We’re not completely out of the woods. We are still monitoring and trying to give him appropriate time to make sure everything’s OK. It’s probably something we’re going to deal with off and on through the year,” Tracy admitted during an interview on WEEI.

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Red Sox set to miss Rutschman in key games

Going forward, with the postseason in sight, it’s possible Boston will have to figure out a way to help its catcher recover while getting him into crucial, high-stakes games late in the year. Tracy admitted just that. Rutschman’s injury may not necessarily be season-ending, but it appears to be one that will follow—or haunt, rather—him through the end of the year, and perhaps beyond.

Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox at loanDepot park.

For the foreseeable future and the rest of the 2026 MLB schedule, it looks like Rutschman will be in and out of the lineup, going as far as his injured, deft arm allows him to. For the time being, the BoSox’ medical staff is still figuring out the best path moving forward, and Rutschman is considered day-to-day.

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“They’re looking at different avenues to help alleviate that,” Tracy added about Rutschman’s status. “We have to be mindful of that. He’s active, but keeping him healthy and doing what we need to do to make sure we keep him healthy is important.”

Rutschman’s stats in 2026

Since Boston traded for him, Rutschman hasn’t had the production the baseball club in Massachusetts hoped for. Certainly not what the Red Sox expected after giving up a lot to complete the blockbuster trade within the American League East. Trades within the division usually cost extra, and Boston learned that while negotiating with the Baltimore Orioles.

So far in 2026, Rutschman has totaled 35 runs, 71 hits, 51 RBIs, and nine home runs. Moreover, his slash line registers a .237 batting average, .318 OBP, .400 SLG, and .718 OPS, along with a 1.7 WAR. However, his overall stats in 2026 are greatly improved by his numbers in Charm City. Since arriving in Boston, the three-time All-Star has struggled. Quite literally, his latest elbow setback added injury to insult.

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So far, Rutschman has played 15 games for the Red Sox, putting up five runs, nine hits, four RBIs, and one homer. His slash line took a hit, dropping to a .170 AVG, .254 OBP, .245 SLG, and .499 OPS—all career-lows. His wins above replacement sits in the negative at -0.2 WAR.

Rutschman’s stats in 2026 With Orioles With Red Sox* Batting average .251 .170 On-base percentage .331 .254 Slugging percentage .433 .245 OPS .764 .499 *As of Sept. 1.

Rough start to career in Boston

As great as Boston’s season has been since the All-Star break, Rutschman hasn’t enjoyed much individual success at Fenway Park. The grass isn’t always greener, they say, but the star catcher isn’t giving up just yet. Maybe if he keeps digging, and does so long enough, the grass will finally turn the color he hopes for—and that is a tone similar to the Green Monster, which Rutschman has yet to tame.