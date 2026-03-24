NY Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake hints at ‘another gear’ for Gerrit Cole’s return

The New York Yankees are awaiting the return of ace Gerrit Cole, expected around early June. His comeback could give the team a major boost as they aim to stay competitive in the American League race.

According to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty, pitching coach Matt Blake offered an intriguing outlook: “I think from a preparation standpoint, a physical standpoint, we can definitely see that version of Gerrit… Who knows if there’s another gear in there.”

Cole, who passed his first test as the Yankees stay patient, has already faced hitters this spring and threw an inning against the Boston Red Sox. A Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star, he could return not just healthy but with adjustments after spending time studying the game from the sidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A refined version of Cole could change expectations

Blake’s comments suggest more than a routine comeback. Cole has had time to analyze hitters and league trends, which could help him refine his approach.

Matt Blake poses for a photo during Yankees Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Advertisement

The challenge will be matching his 2023 form in a league that continues to adjust. Still, the Yankees believe his preparation and experience could lead to a more complete version of their ace.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge faces growing pressure as 2026 season could define his legacy

Yankees manage rotation while waiting

To open the season, the Yankees will rely on Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers, with Luis Gil expected to join as needed. Both Cole and Carlos Rodon begin the year on the injured list.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Gerrit Cole return better than his Cy Young form? Will Gerrit Cole return better than his Cy Young form? already voted 0 people

Cole is scheduled to throw two innings in the spring finale against the Chicago Cubs. While his return is still weeks away, the possibility of a stronger version adds pressure on opposing teams.

Advertisement