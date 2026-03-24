Braves place Spencer Strider on injured list, impacting rotation ahead of Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves will begin the 2026 season without one of their top arms, as Spencer Strider has been placed on the injured list with a strained oblique. The decision comes just before Opening Day, creating immediate questions about the team’s rotation plans.

Braves manager Walt Weiss confirmed the situation after Strider was scratched from his final spring start. “I think we’ve gotten out in front of this thing to a degree… so we’re hoping it’s not going to be a big deal,” Weiss said via MLB.com. The right-hander felt discomfort following a Minor League outing, prompting the team to act cautiously.

Strider had shown encouraging signs this spring, posting a 3.24 ERA in limited action as he looked to build momentum following an injury-affected 2025 season. His absence now leaves a significant gap for Atlanta to address early in the year.

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Rotation takes early hit

Losing Strider disrupts the Braves’ starting rotation at a critical moment. As one of the team’s most dominant pitchers when healthy, his ability to generate strikeouts and control games makes him a central piece of the pitching staff. And with the Braves dealing with multiple injuries apart from Spencer Schwellenbach, his absence only adds to the early-season pressure on Atlanta’s depth.

Spencer Strider #99 of the Braves pitches in the first inning of a game against the Pirates. Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

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The timing is especially challenging, as Atlanta enters the season already managing workload concerns and lineup adjustments. Without Strider, the Braves will need other starters to step up immediately to maintain stability.

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Injuries continue to pile up for Braves

The Braves’ pitching concerns extend beyond Strider. Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep are both sidelined following elbow surgeries, while Joey Wentz is out with a torn ACL. Depth options are already being stretched, with Martin Perez potentially needed sooner than expected.

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Despite the setbacks, Weiss remains confident in the group. “We’ve got a long way to go… there’ll be more punches along the way. But we’ve got some quality arms in this camp,” he said. How those arms respond early in the season could define Atlanta’s trajectory while Strider works his way back.

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