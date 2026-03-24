Cubs finalize long-term extension with Pete Crow-Armstrong, locking in franchise cornerstone

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension with Pete Crow-Armstrong, securing one of their brightest stars as a cornerstone for the future. The move comes as Chicago continues to adjust its roster ahead of the season, and recently Cubs finalized roster move involving World Series Champion Justin Dean, highlighting how active the front office has been.

The deal, reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, comes after the center fielder delivered a breakout season that established him among the league’s elite young talents. “Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a long-term contract extension… Crow-Armstrong, coming off a 30-30 season and a Gold Glove, will get a big payday as the Cubs lock up a franchise-caliber talent,” Passan wrote.

Crow-Armstrong’s 2025 season made the decision clear. He recorded 31 home runs and 35 stolen bases while leading the majors in outs above average, finishing with 6.0 WAR. Despite a quieter second half, the Cubs are betting on his overall impact and long-term upside.

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Cubs secure their new franchise leader

By locking in Crow-Armstrong, Chicago is investing in a player who impacts the game in multiple ways. His elite defense in center field, combined with speed and developing power, gives the Cubs a rare all-around talent to anchor their roster.

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs dives for a catch. Mike Christy/Getty Images

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The extension also reflects confidence in his continued growth, particularly in refining plate discipline. Even with a lower on-base percentage last season, his production and defensive value made him one of the most valuable players in the league.

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From rising star to long-term pillar

Crow-Armstrong’s journey adds context to the deal. Acquired from the New York Mets in 2021, he quickly developed into one of baseball’s top prospects before breaking out at the major league level.

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Now, as the Cubs look to build on a 92-win season, securing Crow-Armstrong ensures stability and direction. The franchise is not only rewarding past performance but committing to a player expected to lead its next competitive era.

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