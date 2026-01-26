Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees reportedly maintain interest in Nico Hoerner amid potential prospect decisions

Nico Hoerner has reportedly caught the attention of the New York Yankees, who are now poised to make a significant decision involving their prospects to acquire him.

By Santiago Tovar

Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs at bat.
Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs at bat.

The New York Yankees are reportedly not finished making additions to their roster. Several reports have linked the Yankees with multiple names during the offseason, but Cody Bellinger is the only player the Bronx Bombers have officially signed thus far.

According to Gary Sheffield Jr. of the Yankees Unloaded podcast, the Yankees are open to trading any prospect on their roster to acquire Nico Hoerner from the Chicago Cubs for the upcoming season.

The Yankees have long been recognized for the strategic management of their prospects in the MLB. In December, rumors swirled about potential negotiations involving prospect Spencer Jones, yet the Yankees reportedly remain steadfast in their decision to retain him.

This latest report introduces uncertainty regarding the possible departure of a player like Jones. The Yankees could utilize his talents next season to add depth to their roster, following their decision not to heavily pursue free agents this offseason.

Nico Hoerner thumbs up

Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs reacts.

Why Hoerner?

Since the addition of Alex Bregman, rumors of a potential trade for Hoerner have been rampant, though initially dispelled by Hoerner himself, who expressed his love for the Cubs.

However, speculation has intensified as more teams, not just the Yankees, have shown interest in him. Hoerner has captured the attention of franchises due to his outstanding performance last season, during which he earned a Gold Glove, finished in the top 20 for the MVP award, and recorded a 6.2 WAR.

Teams showing interest in Hoerner

Alongside the Yankees, the Boston Red Sox are mentioned among the front-runners for Hoerner. Additionally, the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners have reportedly expressed interest in the player.

With the current situation unfolding, it may only be a matter of time before Hoerner decides his future in MLB. While the Yankees are reportedly prepared to utilize their prospects to acquire him, uncertainty remains about what the Cubs would demand, given Hoerner’s value to their organization next season.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
