Trending topics:
MLB

Dominican Republic already part of a major milestone at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The Dominican Republic, one of the most dangerous teams in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, recently helped accomplish something significant before even taking the field against Nicaragua at loanDepot Park.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
A fan looks on during an exhibition game ahead of the 2026 WBC.
© Bryan M. Bennett/Getty ImagesA fan looks on during an exhibition game ahead of the 2026 WBC.

The Dominican Republic is preparing for its March 6 game against Nicaragua, the second matchup of Pool D, and that contest has already left a mark on the 2026 World Baseball Classic after becoming the first game to sell out.

The report came from Enrique Rojas on X (@enrique_rojas1): “Marlins informs: Nearly all seats sold for game between Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. A few seats remain along with standing room space. It will be the first game sold out completely for the 2026 WBC at loanDepot Park.

Tickets for the Dominican Republic–Nicaragua game range from $41 up to $465 behind home plate, and as Rojas noted, only a few seats remained at the time of writing. That means it’s likely that everything will be gone before first pitch.

Advertisement

Capacity at loanDepot Park

loanDepot Park, where the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua will play the second Pool D game, has a capacity of 37,442 including standing room. However, it has not reached that number yet during this tournament. The opening World Baseball Classic game at the stadium, between Venezuela and the Netherlands, drew 19,542 fans.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The attendance record at loanDepot Park was set in 2017, when 37,446 fans attended a World Baseball Classic matchup between the Dominican Republic and Team USA. The Caribbean squad won that game 7–5 in a contest that lasted three hours and 38 minutes, the fourth game of that pool at the time.

Not Team USA: The priciest 2026 World Baseball Classic pool game is averaging $337 per ticket

see also

Not Team USA: The priciest 2026 World Baseball Classic pool game is averaging $337 per ticket

After facing Nicaragua, the Dominicans will play the Netherlands on March 8, followed by a Pool D finale against Venezuela, a game that could also fill the stadium completely in what is expected to be one of the most exciting rivalries of the tournament.

Advertisement
Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Dominican Republic vs Barbados: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US today
Soccer

Dominican Republic vs Barbados: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US today

Panama vs Dominican Republic: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US today
Soccer

Panama vs Dominican Republic: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in the US today

Where to watch Canada U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 live for free in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch Canada U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 live for free in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Where to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live in the USA: 2025 Gold Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Dominican Republic live in the USA: 2025 Gold Cup

Better Collective Logo