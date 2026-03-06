Dominican Republic already part of a major milestone at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The Dominican Republic is preparing for its March 6 game against Nicaragua, the second matchup of Pool D, and that contest has already left a mark on the 2026 World Baseball Classic after becoming the first game to sell out.

The report came from Enrique Rojas on X (@enrique_rojas1): “Marlins informs: Nearly all seats sold for game between Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. A few seats remain along with standing room space. It will be the first game sold out completely for the 2026 WBC at loanDepot Park.”

Tickets for the Dominican Republic–Nicaragua game range from $41 up to $465 behind home plate, and as Rojas noted, only a few seats remained at the time of writing. That means it’s likely that everything will be gone before first pitch.

Capacity at loanDepot Park

loanDepot Park, where the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua will play the second Pool D game, has a capacity of 37,442 including standing room. However, it has not reached that number yet during this tournament. The opening World Baseball Classic game at the stadium, between Venezuela and the Netherlands, drew 19,542 fans.

The attendance record at loanDepot Park was set in 2017, when 37,446 fans attended a World Baseball Classic matchup between the Dominican Republic and Team USA. The Caribbean squad won that game 7–5 in a contest that lasted three hours and 38 minutes, the fourth game of that pool at the time.

After facing Nicaragua, the Dominicans will play the Netherlands on March 8, followed by a Pool D finale against Venezuela, a game that could also fill the stadium completely in what is expected to be one of the most exciting rivalries of the tournament.