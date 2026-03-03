Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s jet left Saudi Arabia for Madrid overnight

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following the onset of conflict in late February, the global soccer community finds itself facing unprecedented challenges. Reports are emerging about recent developments in Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most renowned athletes, resides with his family.

Amidst these trying circumstances, a report from The Sun sparked attention, claiming that Ronaldo’s private jet had departed Saudi Arabia, landing in Madrid early in the morning. Although flightradar.com provides information suggesting a jet left Riyadh, there is no confirmation that Ronaldo or his family were passengers on this flight.

The ongoing turmoil has led to the cancellation or suspension of several events in the Middle East, casting doubt over whether matches like the anticipated Argentina vs Spain game in the 2026 Finalissima will take place as scheduled in March.

In addition, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has opted to suspend fixtures related to the AFC Champions League in various Middle Eastern nations. This includes the match between Al Nassr and Al Wasl in the AFC Cup, which was slated for this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Former teammate of Ronaldo recounts his experience in Dubai

The Sun‘s report includes an interview with Rio Ferdinand, a former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ferdinand shared harrowing details of his family’s experience amidst the conflict.

“It’s frightening when you hear missiles, planes and fighter jets – I don’t know what it is – going above us, and you’re hearing big bombs, and what that is we don’t know as we don’t know the details of what they are. It’s telling your kids what it is and helping them navigate through this moment, which is important especially as the dad of the house,” Ferdinand revealed.

As uncertainty looms over the future of sports events in the Middle East, the report of Ronaldo’s potential departure adds to the speculation about how this conflict will unfold, impacting teams and federations worldwide.

