NY Yankees to test Anthony Volpe’s teammate at shortstop for emergency situations

The New York Yankees are experimenting with Ryan McMahon, who already has some familiarity with Anthony Volpe’s style of play. The trial does not yet have a defined outcome, as the club still needs to evaluate how the former Rockies infielder could contribute at shortstop if needed.

It was Chris Kirschner who reported on X (@chriskirschner) that Aaron Boone told reporters the Yankees are testing whether McMahon could serve as the ideal emergency option at shortstop. He is scheduled to play the position on Tuesday and Thursday.

“That’s why I want to get him out there this spring, especially considering the possible iterations of our roster coming out of camp. His ability to do that maybe allows you to go a different way, so we’ll see,” Boone said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When could Anthony Volpe return?

There is still no firm timetable for Volpe’s return, but he previously said he hopes to be ready by April 2026. That gives the Yankees time to continue evaluating McMahon and any other players who may be needed to cover the position.

Advertisement

Even if Volpe does return, his roster spot may not be guaranteed. “The Yankees could opt to send Anthony Volpe to AAA following his rehab assignment if Jose Caballero continues to perform well,” The Yanks Only posted on X, citing a report from Joel Sherman.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Boone shares latest on Cody Bellinger’s injury and potential return to the NY Yankees lineup

Volpe was heavily criticized last season for a series of infield errors. Shortstop is one of the most demanding defensive positions, and despite the struggles, he finished with 114 hits, 19 home runs, his second-highest single-season total, and a .212 batting average.

Advertisement

“José Caballero has 5 DRS & 9 OAA at SS in his career — the defense is solid. If the bat shows up consistently, I wonder if the Yankees would push Anthony Volpe out. Caballero can ball. Posted a 134 wRC+ over 40 games with the Yankees in 2025. One has to wonder…” wrote Alex Wilson of Empire Sports Media on X (@alexwilsonesm).