Messi nets free kick goal in his second game of 2026: When was the last time Ronaldo scored from a set piece?

Inter Miami completed an impressive comeback led by Lionel Messi, who sealed a 4-2 victory over their Florida Derby rivals, Orlando City. With that performance, Messi continued to increase his scoring total at this stage of his career. However, a comparative question emerged: when was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the same fashion?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s most recent free-kick goal came on August 27, 2024, during Al Nassr’s 4-1 victory over Al Feiha in the second round of the Saudi Pro League. Late in the first half, the Portuguese star delivered a precise strike over the wall and into the top left corner, marking the second goal for his team.

That goal represented a significant milestone, as it was the 63rd free-kick goal of his professional career, placing him just one behind Lionel Messi at that time. It also made Ronaldo the first player in soccer history to score a direct free kick in 23 consecutive seasons, a streak that ended in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi remains active and productive at this stage of his career, continuing to score and moving closer to the top scorers in history. His most recent free-kick came against Orlando City, sealing the comeback with the fourth goal of the match and completing his brace.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Advertisement

How many free-kick goals does Messi have?

Messi has reached 70 free-kick goals in his career. He is now approaching the all-time podium, which currently features three Brazilians. According to data from Silvio Maverino and @AtaqueFutbolero on X, Cristiano Ronaldo sits ninth in the all-time rankings with 63 free-kick goals.

Advertisement

see also Is the 2026 Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Spain being suspended? FIFA’s reported stance

His most recent free-kick goals with Portugal and his last in major European leagues

Regarding his most recent records for club and national team, before his success in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo’s last free-kick goal with Portugal came on March 23, 2023, in a match against Liechtenstein during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Advertisement

It is also important to note that his last free-kick goal in European leagues came while playing for Manchester United on April 16, 2022. On that day, Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Norwich City in the Premier League, recording his final free-kick goal in Europe before his move to Asian soccer.