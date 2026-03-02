San Francisco Giants payroll in 2026: How much are they spending this season?

The San Francisco Giants enter 2026 with more than expectations on their shoulders. A reshaped roster and a demanding NL West raise a familiar question around the league: just how aggressive has the front office been when it comes to spending?

Payroll figures rarely tell the full story, yet they offer clues about a franchise’s direction. Guaranteed deals, arbitration bumps and long-term bets now define much of the their financial landscape heading into the new season.

Behind the headline numbers lies a broader strategy—balancing flexibility with ambition in a division that punishes hesitation. The payroll is more than a total; it is a statement about where the Giants believe their window truly stands.

How much is the Giants’ payroll in 2026?

For the 2026 season, the San Francisco Giants figure prominently among MLB’s mid-to-upper tier spenders. According to payroll tracking compiled from Spotrac data, their 2026 tax payroll sits around $222.4 million, placing them roughly 12th in MLB behind several big-market clubs.

Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants in 2026 (Source: Jeremy Chen/Getty Images)

That total reflects the average annual salary commitments of players on the 40-man roster — the figure used for luxury tax purposes — and includes major contracts to stars like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Robbie Ray.

By traditional payroll metrics (actual 2026 salaries paid), other estimates have the team’s payroll nearer $169 million, a number that doesn’t include deferred money or benefits.

When viewed through broader measures such as Competitive Balance Tax (CBT), they are also comfortably below the luxury tax threshold of $244 million, implying both room to maneuver and a conscious financial posture under the tax line.