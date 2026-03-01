NY Yankees to send 14 members to the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Like other MLB teams, the New York Yankees will send members of their organization to the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Aaron Judge is one of 14 names from the club set to participate in the tournament, playing for Team USA, while Brad Ausmus will serve as bench coach for Israel.

Most of the representatives are players. Twelve members are players, with three playing for Team USA and three representing the Dominican Republic, including Austin Wells, who made his decision weeks ago to play for the Caribbean nation and will share a team with Juan Soto.

Great Britain will also feature more than two Yankees players, and Puerto Rico will have two as well. The only country with a single representative from the organization is Panama, which will feature Jose Caballero. The remaining nations each have two or more players or staff members from New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list of 14 Yankees at the WBC

In addition to Ausmus, Tanner Swanson will also represent the organization as a bench coach. Swanson has been with the Yankees since 2020 after previously working with the Twins. He will assist Great Britain, which features Jazz Chisholm Jr. and pitcher Brendan Beck in the WBC.

Advertisement

USA: Aaron Judge, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt.

Aaron Judge, David Bednar, Paul Goldschmidt. Dominican Republic : Austin Wells, Amed Rosario, Camilo Doval.

: Austin Wells, Amed Rosario, Camilo Doval. Puerto Rico: Elmer Rodriguez, Fernando Cruz.

Elmer Rodriguez, Fernando Cruz. Great Britain: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brendan Beck, Tanner Swanson (bench coach).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brendan Beck, Tanner Swanson (bench coach). Panama: Jose Caballero.

Jose Caballero. Israel: Harrison Cohen, Brad Ausmus (bench coach).

Advertisement

see also Mark Vientos delivers a clear message to the NY Mets, Carlos Mendoza about his role

There is no clear timeline for how long each will remain with their respective teams. It is likely that some names will return to Yankees camp sooner than others if their country is eliminated early from the WBC. At minimum, Team USA and the Dominican Republic are expected to utilize Yankees personnel the most.