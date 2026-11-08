NY Yankees are reportedly prepared to pay down Ryan McMahon ahead of next season

Ryan McMahon is among the names to watch in the coming weeks, as the New York Yankees weigh roster moves that could signal an end to his time in the Bronx.

Few players face as much uncertainty this offseason as Ryan McMahon. Acquired from the Colorado Rockies in 2025 to provide multi-positional stability, the veteran infielder failed to meet expectations during his 2026 campaign in the New York Yankees.

That lackluster performance has prompted questions about his future with the franchise heading into 2027. According to Pat Ragazzo, the Yankees may be willing to absorb a portion of his remaining salary to facilitate a trade this winter.

The report comes as the Yankees evaluate major changes across the diamond, seeking answers after yet another postseason collapse left the franchise short of a World Series title.

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Complicating McMahon’s standing even further, the Yankees were among the clubs heavily scouting Japanese phenom Shoki Oda. If New York targets Oda to take over the hot corner, McMahon’s everyday role on the roster could quickly vanish.

Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees warms up.

A potential position change for McMahon

Second base remains the most natural landing spot for McMahon if he stays in the Bronx. He served as Colorado’s primary second baseman in 2019 and continued logging regular innings at the position through the 2023 season.

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Defensively, McMahon still grades out as an above-average second baseman, pairing dependable range with a plus arm that delivers top-tier glove work on the right side of the infield.

That positional flexibility gives the Yankees significant tactical leverage. If the front office lands an everyday third baseman this winter, sliding McMahon across the bag into a starting or platoon role at second would immediately fortify their up-the-middle depth.

Evaluating the Yankees’ options at 3B

Internally, the Yankees could bank on a rebound season from McMahon, shield his bat in a strict platoon against right-handers, or shift his plus glove to second while turning to utility depth like Oswaldo Cabrera.

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Externally, New York could overhaul the hot corner by pursuing trade targets like Isaac Paredes and Royce Lewis, or exploring free-agent options such as Teruaki Sato, Eugenio Suárez, and Alec Bohm. Such moves would afford the front office the flexibility to either repurpose McMahon or dump his salary via trade.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees may absorb salary to facilitate a winter trade of Ryan McMahon.

to facilitate a winter trade of Ryan McMahon. The New York Yankees reportedly scouted Japanese pitching phenom Shoki Oda.

Japanese pitching phenom Shoki Oda. Ryan McMahon served as Colorado’s primary second baseman in 2019.