NY Yankees reportedly set to bolster third base, with Teruaki Sato among top targets

Teruaki Sato is on the New York Yankees' radar as a potential addition to Aaron Boone's roster ahead of the upcoming MLB season, with the Japanese slugger emerging as a possible reinforcement for the Bronx Bombers.

The New York Yankees quickly turned the page after falling short of their goals in the most recent MLB season. Moving forward, building a competitive roster will be a top priority for Aaron Boone. According to insider Mark Feinsand, one of the names on the Yankees’ radar is Teruaki Sato, particularly given the positive experiences the franchise has had with Japanese players in the Bronx.

“Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato is a candidate to land in the Bronx. The Yankees have had great success with players from Japan — Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka were big hits in New York — and seem like a strong fit for Sato, the 2025 Central League MVP and 2026 Triple Crown winner,” Feinsand stated.

The Yankees are open to strengthening third base given their recent struggles at the position. Could Sato be the solution as they look ahead to the upcoming season?

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Sato’s numbers fuel excitement in the Bronx

Teruaki Sato just put together a absolute monster 2026 campaign with the Hanshin Tigers, officially cementing himself as one of NPB’s premier sluggers by capturing the Central League Triple Crown. The 27-year-old third baseman hit a blazing .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs across 143 games, pairing his raw light-tower power with a much-improved plate approach (.383 OBP).

Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers celebrates with teammates.

He dominated the league week in and week out, leading the Tigers’ offense and making MLB scouts drool all season long before Hanshin officially posted him for big-league teams this November.

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Why are the Yankees looking to strengthen the third base?

It’s no secret why Brian Cashman and the Yankees are heavily hunting for a third baseman this offseason—their hot corner production was a total black hole. Between trial options like Ryan McMahon and Oswaldo Cabrera, the Yankees got minimal juice from the position, scraping together a brutal .213 batting average and a sub-.640 OPS at third base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. shifted over to plug the gap during their stretch run, but his defense was shaky and the team clearly prefers his natural athleticism at second base. With Aaron Judge and the core locked in, New York simply can’t afford another year of near-zero offensive production and inconsistent fielding at a premier power position if they want to get back to the World Series.

Key takeaways

Teruaki Sato is on the New York Yankees’ radar to bolster third base.

is on the New York Yankees’ radar to bolster third base. A .306 average, 39 homers, and 106 RBIs earned Teruaki Sato the Triple Crown.

earned Teruaki Sato the Triple Crown. A .213 average and sub-.640 OPS plagued the New York Yankees at third base.