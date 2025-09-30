NY Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: Potential postseason rosters and predicted lineups for Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox embark on their journey to the World Series this Tuesday, promising a showcase of some of the finest talent that this year’s regular season has offered. With anticipation brewing, fans are eager to witness top-tier performances from both storied franchises as they take to the field.

Despite encountering difficulties during the middle of the regular season, the Yankees secured their postseason berth with games to spare and narrowly missed clinching the AL East title, which was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of the season.

Conversely, while the Red Sox avoided significant slumps, they delivered a modest performance toward the end of the regular season, finishing with a 6-4 record. However, their resilience and reliance on key players such as Alex Bregman proved sufficient to earn them a place in the Wild Card Series.

These two teams have clashed 13 times this season, with the Red Sox holding the edge with a 9-4 record over their rivals. This advantage has fueled speculation in favor of Boston among bettors. Nonetheless, given the Yankees’ recent surge with a 9-1 record over their last 10 games, the upcoming series between these two Eastern baseball powerhouses promises to be intensely competitive.

Postseason rosters for the Yankees and Red Sox

As the series begins on Tuesday, both the Yankees and Red Sox are set to unveil postseason rosters packed with their top talents, ensuring they don’t sideline any of their key players during this pivotal stretch of the season.

NY Yankees potential postseason roster:

Catcher (2): Austin Wells, Ben Rice

First base (1): Paul Goldschmidt

Second base (1): Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Shortstop (1): Anthony Volpe

Third base (1): Ryan McMahon

Outfield (5): Cody Bellinger, Jasson Domínguez, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, Austin Slater

DH (1): Giancarlo Stanton

Utility (2): José Caballero, Amed Rosario

Starting pitcher (3): Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Cam Schlittler

Relief pitcher (8): Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, Brent Headrick, Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Will Warren, Luke Weaver, Devin Williams

Closer (1): David Bednar

Boston Red Sox confirmed postseason roster:

Pitchers (12): Brayan Bello, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, Connelly Early, Kyle Harrison, Zack Kelly, Steven Matz, Justin Slaten, Payton Tolle, Greg Weissert, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson

Catchers (2): Carlos Narváez, Connor Wong

Infielders (4): Alex Bregman, David Hamilton, Nathaniel Lowe, Trevor Story

Outfielders(4): Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, Masataka Yoshida

Infielders/Outfielders (4): Nate Eaton, Romy Gonzalez, Ceddanne Rafaela, Nick Sogard

Projected lineups for the NY Yankees and Red Sox

With the Red Sox having already confirmed their postseason roster, anticipation builds as the Yankees have yet to finalize theirs. In this pivotal series, the anticipated starting lineups for these storied franchises are generating significant buzz among fans and analysts alike. Here’s a look at the projected lineups for both teams as they prepare to take the field in this crucial matchup.

NY Yankees predicted lineup:

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Cody Bellinger, LF Giancarlo Stanton, DH Amed Rosario, 2B Trent Grisham, CF Anthony Volpe, SS Austin Wells, C Ryan McMahon, 3B

Red Sox’s predicted lineup:

Romy Gonzalez, 1B Trevor Story, SS Alex Bregman, 3B Rob Refsnyder, DH Carlos Narváez, C Nate Eaton, RF Jarren Duran, LF Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Nick Sogard, 2B

