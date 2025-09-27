NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone makes bold ‘MVP’ claim on Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge’s bat came alive at the perfect moment on Friday night, lifting the New York Yankees to an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The slugger’s two-run go-ahead home run in the middle innings erased an early deficit and highlighted why he remains the frontrunner for the American League MVP award.

Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, but it was his ability to shift the momentum that caught the attention of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who praised Judge’s all-around excellence. Boone’s comments underscored not only Judge’s offensive prowess but also his defensive contributions, emphasizing the superstar’s impact across all facets of the game.

The Yankees are in the thick of an AL East race, trying to close the gap on the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge’s clutch performance on Friday illustrates why he continues to shine in high-pressure moments, positioning himself as the centerpiece of New York’s postseason push.

Could Aaron Judge be a two-time AL MVP?

Boone didn’t hesitate when asked about Judge’s MVP candidacy. “Nothing Aaron Judge does surprises me; to me, he’s the clear-cut MVP,” Boone said, according to SNY.

He added: “Batting title, feel like he’s been on base seven times a day the last week. Whether they don’t pitch to him, pitch to him, hitting it out of the ballpark. Made a really good play in right field to open the game, you see his athleticism out there. I don’t put anything past 99. He’s playing like an all-time great.”

Over the last 28 games, Judge is hitting .374/.543/.802 with 12 home runs, 18 RBI, 33 walks (seven intentional), and four stolen bases. For the season, Judge boasts a .330/.458/.687 line with 52 home runs, 111 RBI, and 124 walks, including a new AL record of 36 intentional walks.

Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners continues to make his case with a historic season of 60 home runs, setting records for catchers and switch-hitters. The competition between Judge and Raleigh remains one of MLB’s most compelling narratives this season, with both players showcasing extraordinary talent in the chase for MVP honors.

Judge’s consistency, power, and defensive contributions make him a standout as the Yankees enter the final stretch. With just a few games remaining, every at-bat could prove decisive as the league prepares to announce the AL MVP in October.