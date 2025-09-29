Alex Cora rules out Red Sox starter for Wild Card series vs NY Yankees

Alex Cora didn’t hesitate when asked about Lucas Giolito’s status for the Wild Card series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. With Game 1 at Yankee Stadium, Cora revealed his pitcher’s fate. “He’s not going to be on the roster,” Cora said. “He’s been battling with his elbow the last few days.”

Giolito had been one of Boston’s most reliable arms this season, finishing 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA across 26 starts and striking out 121 batters. But the manager made it clear there’s no chance he pitches in this opening series. “Hopefully it’s nothing major, but he won’t be ready for this one,” Cora said.

Without Giolito, Cora pointed toward his rotation options and hinted at a mix of youth and experience. “We’ll go the first two games, and then we’ll decide,” he explained. “Obviously, we’ve got some kids over there that have started lately. But first thing’s first: Crochet, Bello, and if we have to make a decision for Game 3, we’ll go from there.”

Cora’s focus: Winning October, not just reaching it

Cora’s comments suggested Connelly Early and Kyle Harrison could be the youngsters he trusts if the series stretches deep. Both left-handers impressed in September, showing poise in critical starts and putting themselves in the conversation for a postseason role.

The manager also emphasized that expectations have shifted in Boston. “We didn’t come here to play only 162, we came here to win the World Series,” Cora said, sending a clear message about the team’s mindset heading into another historic Yankees–Red Sox October battle.

And Cora wasn’t shy about acknowledging how the season unfolded. “Nobody thought we were gonna make it to October… Whoever says they did, that’s fucking bullshit… It was New York, Toronto and Baltimore… We believed we were going to play in October, and we hit our standards.”

