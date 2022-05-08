Two players are over a quarter of a billion dollars in career earnings, they are a couple of veterans who have broken multiple records in their careers. Check here who they are.

Only two active MLB players have racked up more than $300m in career earnings

Famous MLB players are considered millionaires, not as rich and powerful as the team owners, but rich enough to live well for the rest of their lives. Another small group of players squander everything and at the end of their career they have nothing.

To reach the mark of $300,000,000 million career earnings in the MLB it is necessary to play a little less than Tom Brady has played in the NFL, but not all baseball players earn the same, some play 20 years and barely reach $100m .

Baseball players tend to play longer than other sports players in the United States, 40 years or older is a normal age in MLB while it is unlikely to see an NBA player or MLS goalscorer with that age number playing.

Who are the two MLB players with $300m in career earnings?

Miguel Cabrera is the top MLB player with $353,023,111 million in career earnings since his debut in 2003 with the Miami Marlins. In addition to being the player with the highest fortune, he is also a member of multiple records clubs such as the 3,000 hits club.

Albert Pujols is the second player with $341,710,741 million in career earnings, Pujols is a 42-year-old veteran and his first MLB team was the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols is a designated hitter (3,000 hits club member) as is Cabrera.

Two other players close to $300m are Justin Verlander (Astros’ starting pitcher) at $299m and Zack Greinke (Royals' starting pitcher) at $277. Most of the players who will reach the $300m career earnings mark are pitchers.

