NFL News: Brock Purdy makes something clear about Jake Moody after win vs Buccaneers

Jake Moody was a key player in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prompting Brock Purdy to acknowledge the kicker’s impressive performance during the post-game press conference.

The San Francisco 49ers narrowly edged out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 with a 23-20 win, thanks to two touchdown passes from Brock Purdy and a tough performance from placekicker Jake Moody, who racked up 11 points and several misses—his third-best game of the season in terms of scoring.

After the road victory, Brock Purdy praised Moody’s performance, stating that the team already knew what he was capable of. They had seen it in practices and past games, noting that Moody has learned from his mistakes and knows how to deliver when it truly matters.

It’s worth mentioning that Moody struggled with his accuracy in this game, missing multiple field goals, including two from beyond 40 yards and one from over 50 yards. This marked the first time in the current season that he missed so many attempts in a single game, totaling six misses against the Buccaneers.

Another player who spoke about Moody was George Kittle, who humorously took the blame for one of the missed kicks. Kittle admitted he hadn’t watched a field goal attempt in five years but decided to watch Moody’s first attempt of the game, which ended up being a miss. Kittle joked, saying, “This is my fault… I have issues, man. I’m sorry.”

Jake Moody’s 2024 NFL Season

So far, Moody has posted three games with over ten points. His performance against the Buccaneers ranks as his third-best, following a 12-point game against the New England Patriots and a standout 20-point effort in Week 1 against the Jets. To date, he’s had four perfect games and only two with missed kicks.

Another noteworthy highlight of Moody’s current 2024 season came during the win over the Bucs, where he not only had his highest number of missed field goals but also recorded his second-longest field goal of the year at 44 yards, second only to his 53-yarder in Week 1.

