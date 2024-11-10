NFL News: Kyler Murray sends strong warning to Cardinals teammates after Week 10 win

Despite the Arizona Cardinals securing their fourth consecutive win, Kyler Murray sent a stern and clear message to his teammates before heading into the bye week.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals dominated the New York Jets in Week 10 with a convincing 31-6 home victory, marking their second consecutive week of holding opponents to under ten points. This win also extends their unbeaten streak to four games heading into their bye week, now boasting a positive overall record.

Before the Cardinals could enjoy their time off, quarterback Kyler Murray took to his personal X account to share a message about the team’s performance. While he acknowledged the win against the Jets as a solid effort, he emphasized that he wasn’t fully satisfied.

It’s worth noting that the Week 10 victory was the Cardinals’ fourth win at State Farm Stadium this season and their third consecutive home win. Currently, Arizona sits atop the NFC West standings, ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Murray, it was an impressive game. He threw just one touchdown pass but added two rushing touchdowns with 21 yards on the ground, marking the first time this season he’s scored multiple rushing touchdowns in a game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cardinals Dealing with Injuries

The Cardinals are dealing with a slew of injuries, with six players currently sidelined. Between November 1 and 8, they placed two more players on injured reserve: placekicker Matt Prater and offensive lineman Jonah Williams. To make matters worse, rookie Isaiah Adams left the game against the Jets with a back injury.

Advertisement

What’s Next for the Cardinals?

After their Week 11 bye, the Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks, followed by a Week 13 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. They return home on December 8 to face the Seahawks again.