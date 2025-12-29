Orioles re-sign former Bryce Harper teammate on $10 million deal

The Baltimore Orioles continued reshaping their pitching staff by bringing back a familiar arm with deep ties to Bryce Harper and the Phillies. The veteran right-hander spent seven seasons in Philadelphia from 2016 to 2022 before joining Baltimore during its 2024 postseason run and remaining with the club throughout 2025.

The move was first reported by Bob Nightengale, who wrote on X, “The Baltimore Orioles, making another big move to return to the postseason, sign veteran starter Zach Eflin to a one-year deal.” In 2025, Eflin made 14 starts, posting a 5.93 ERA with a 6–5 record, numbers that reflected an uneven but serviceable campaign.

Eflin was not the sharpest arm in the Orioles’ rotation last season, but his veteran presence still carried value. Baltimore’s staff was led by Trevor Rogers, who finished with a 1.81 ERA and a 9–3 record, yet Eflin at least avoided a losing season, something he hadn’t done since leaving Harper and the Phillies after 2022. For his career, Eflin owns a 4.28 ERA across 200 games, with 68 wins, 67 losses, 922 strikeouts, and five complete games.

What the Orioles are paying Eflin

Baltimore’s financial commitment reflects a short-term bet with controlled risk. According to contract data, Eflin agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, giving the Orioles rotation stability without long-term obligation as they continue building around younger arms.

The structure spreads the cost across base salary and bonuses, with Eflin set to earn $8 million in total compensation during the 2026 season. The flexibility allows Baltimore to maintain payroll balance while preserving room for future moves at the trade deadline or next offseason.

Over his career, Eflin has quietly built strong earnings across multiple stops. He has made approximately $21.8 million with the Orioles, $19.15 million with the Tampa Bay Rays, and $12.74 million during his years with Harper’s Phillies, reinforcing his status as a dependable, mid-rotation veteran in today’s pitching market.