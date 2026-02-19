Phillies add former Marlins starter to reinforce rotation after Ranger Suárez’s exit

The Philadelphia Phillies are sticking with most of their core, but there have been notable changes around the edges of the roster. After falling short in the postseason again, the pressure to adjust has grown.

While the club re-signed key veterans to keep its foundation intact, it also lost starting pitcher Ranger Suárez in free agency. That departure, combined with health and consistency questions surrounding parts of the rotation, has created some uncertainty heading into the new season.

According to Forbes, the Phillies have taken another step to address that depth by signing 28-year-old right-hander Connor Gillispie, a former Miami Marlins starter who experienced both promise and struggles last season.

Rotation depth a growing focus

Losing Suárez leaves a noticeable gap in the rotation. There is optimism around Zack Wheeler’s health and Aaron Nola’s ability to rebound, and top prospect Andrew Painter brings upside. Still, the margin for error is smaller.

Connor Gillispie #55 with the Marlins throws a pitch in the first inning. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Gillispie showed flashes early last season with Miami, posting solid results in his first few starts before a difficult stretch led to his demotion. After bouncing between organizations and Triple-A assignments, he eventually elected free agency.

Low-risk move with upside

The Phillies are not necessarily counting on Gillispie to step directly into a major role. Instead, this appears to be a depth signing with potential upside if he can regain his early-season form.

At 28, Gillispie has shown he can compete at the major league level in short stretches. For a team with postseason expectations, reinforcing depth — even with modest signings — may prove important over the course of a long season.

