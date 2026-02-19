Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies add former Marlins starter to reinforce rotation after Ranger Suárez’s exit

The Philadelphia Phillies have added a former Miami Marlins starter as they look to strengthen their rotation following Ranger Suárez’s departure in free agency.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Starting pitcher Ranger Suárez flips the ball.
© Chris Coduto/Getty ImagesStarting pitcher Ranger Suárez flips the ball.

The Philadelphia Phillies are sticking with most of their core, but there have been notable changes around the edges of the roster. After falling short in the postseason again, the pressure to adjust has grown.

While the club re-signed key veterans to keep its foundation intact, it also lost starting pitcher Ranger Suárez in free agency. That departure, combined with health and consistency questions surrounding parts of the rotation, has created some uncertainty heading into the new season.

According to Forbes, the Phillies have taken another step to address that depth by signing 28-year-old right-hander Connor Gillispie, a former Miami Marlins starter who experienced both promise and struggles last season.

Advertisement

Rotation depth a growing focus

Losing Suárez leaves a noticeable gap in the rotation. There is optimism around Zack Wheeler’s health and Aaron Nola’s ability to rebound, and top prospect Andrew Painter brings upside. Still, the margin for error is smaller.

Connor Gillispie #55 with the Marlins throws a pitch in the first inning. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Connor Gillispie #55 with the Marlins throws a pitch in the first inning. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Advertisement

Gillispie showed flashes early last season with Miami, posting solid results in his first few starts before a difficult stretch led to his demotion. After bouncing between organizations and Triple-A assignments, he eventually elected free agency.

Phillies urged to rely on Aaron Nola as rotation faces early-season uncertainty

see also

Phillies urged to rely on Aaron Nola as rotation faces early-season uncertainty

Low-risk move with upside

The Phillies are not necessarily counting on Gillispie to step directly into a major role. Instead, this appears to be a depth signing with potential upside if he can regain his early-season form.

Advertisement

Survey

Will Connor Gillispie make an impact in the Phillies’ rotation this season?

already voted 0 people

At 28, Gillispie has shown he can compete at the major league level in short stretches. For a team with postseason expectations, reinforcing depth — even with modest signings — may prove important over the course of a long season.

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Former NY Mets slugger Pete Alonso makes clear how he feels about his move to the Orioles
MLB

Former NY Mets slugger Pete Alonso makes clear how he feels about his move to the Orioles

Team Canada confirms if Sidney Crosby is out of the 2026 Winter Olympics after injury
NHL

Team Canada confirms if Sidney Crosby is out of the 2026 Winter Olympics after injury

What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Canada today in 2026 Winter Olympics women’s gold medal game?
Sports

What happens if Team USA loses, wins or ties vs Canada today in 2026 Winter Olympics women’s gold medal game?

What happens if Sweden loses, wins or ties vs Switzerland today in 2026 Winter Olympics women’s bronze medal game?
Sports

What happens if Sweden loses, wins or ties vs Switzerland today in 2026 Winter Olympics women’s bronze medal game?

Better Collective Logo