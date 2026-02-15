Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski stumbles with Bryce Harper before spring training begins

The Philadelphia Phillies anticipate a resurgence in the upcoming MLB season, aiming to rebound from a disappointing end to their 2025 campaign. With spring training on the horizon, an unexpected tension has surfaced between President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and star outfielder Bryce Harper, casting a shadow over the team’s preparations.

In a candid interview earlier this week, Dombrowski described Harper as “not an elite player,” a statement that raised eyebrows across the league. As Harper arrived for spring training on Sunday, he addressed Dombrowski’s remarks with a composed yet pointed response.

“I don’t get motivated by that… When we first joined this organization, we agreed to keep things in-house. For Dave to say that, it’s kinda wild,” Harper stated to the media, reacting to Dombrowski’s comments.

This rocky start to spring training is far from ideal for the Phillies. Dombrowski’s comments challenge a player like Harper, who has been a central figure for Philadelphia in recent seasons. The Phillies also face financial complexities, such as covering a significant portion of Nick Castellanos’ salary while he plays for the San Diego Padres.

Harper’s reflections on last season’s performance

Despite Dombrowski’s critical remarks, Harper has taken accountability for his performance last season. He openly acknowledged the discrepancies between his expectations and his actual output, showing a willingness to improve.

“The season didn’t meet my expectations, nor did the postseason. My numbers fell short of my goals. I know that… I just have to work even harder,“ Harper told reporters.

Harper’s challenging season with the Phillies

To better understand Dombrowski’s criticism of one of his marquee players, let’s delve into the statistics that defined Harper’s difficult 2025 MLB season with the Phillies.

Harper’s .261 batting average marked his lowest since 2018 (.249); during the 2025 NLDS against the Dodgers, his performance was underwhelming, as he recorded just a .200 average (3-for-15) with no home runs, RBIs, and a mere .600 OPS. By early May, his average had plummeted to .234, accompanied by 31 strikeouts, reflecting his self-described feelings of frustration and struggle.

Moreover, Harper was sidelined for 22 games in June due to wrist inflammation, a setback that likely altered his season’s trajectory, although he remained committed to contributing significantly to the Phillies’ 2025 efforts.

