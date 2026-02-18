NY Mets’ Francisco Alvarez receives key statement from Carlos Mendoza ahead of 2026 MLB season

It’s clear that the New York Mets approached the offseason aggressively, adding a lot of high-caliber talent to their roster. However, Carlos Mendoza aims to continue developing top-tier players, such as Francisco Alvarez.

In recent comments to the press, the manager spoke about last season, when the Venezuelan didn’t show his best form early in the season. Despite this situation, expectations are high for him to perform starting on Opening Day in March.

“Last year he made some drastic changes offensively, and it wasn’t easy for him and he struggled… He’s definitely in a good place here and I like where he’s at approach wise and we’ve just got to keep it that way.”

Although there are still several days before official action begins, there is a lot of excitement in Queens about what this season could bring — not just from Francisco Alvarez, but also from the star-studded roster of the New York Mets.

Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets.

Francisco Alvarez’s 2025 Numbers

Despite a challenging start to the 2025 season marked by early injury setbacks and a brief demotion to the minors, Francisco Alvarez showcased remarkable resilience to finish with a .256 average, 11 home runs, and 32 RBIs.

After refining his approach in Syracuse, he returned to the big leagues with a much-improved .787 OPS, eventually becoming a key spark for the Mets‘ offense in the second half. His late-season surge, which included a .970 OPS over his final 17 games, proved that his work ethic is just as impactful as his raw power.

