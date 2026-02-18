Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets’ Francisco Alvarez receives key statement from Carlos Mendoza ahead of 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets, led by Carlos Mendoza, will have Francisco Alvarez as an important player on a roster packed with stars.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets.
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesFrancisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets.

It’s clear that the New York Mets approached the offseason aggressively, adding a lot of high-caliber talent to their roster. However, Carlos Mendoza aims to continue developing top-tier players, such as Francisco Alvarez.

In recent comments to the press, the manager spoke about last season, when the Venezuelan didn’t show his best form early in the season. Despite this situation, expectations are high for him to perform starting on Opening Day in March.

“Last year he made some drastic changes offensively, and it wasn’t easy for him and he struggled… He’s definitely in a good place here and I like where he’s at approach wise and we’ve just got to keep it that way.”

Advertisement

Although there are still several days before official action begins, there is a lot of excitement in Queens about what this season could bring — not just from Francisco Alvarez, but also from the star-studded roster of the New York Mets.

Francisco Alvarez

Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Francisco Alvarez’s 2025 Numbers

Despite a challenging start to the 2025 season marked by early injury setbacks and a brief demotion to the minors, Francisco Alvarez showcased remarkable resilience to finish with a .256 average, 11 home runs, and 32 RBIs.

NY Mets’ new star Freddy Peralta makes something clear about Francisco Alvarez

see also

NY Mets’ new star Freddy Peralta makes something clear about Francisco Alvarez

After refining his approach in Syracuse, he returned to the big leagues with a much-improved .787 OPS, eventually becoming a key spark for the Mets‘ offense in the second half. His late-season surge, which included a .970 OPS over his final 17 games, proved that his work ethic is just as impactful as his raw power.

Advertisement

Survey

Do you think Francisco Alvarez’s role could be key for the New York Mets this season?

already voted 0 people

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
NY Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. sets record straight on missing spring training games in 2026
MLB

NY Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. sets record straight on missing spring training games in 2026

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes something clear about Tobias Meyers ahead of upcoming Opening Day
MLB

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes something clear about Tobias Meyers ahead of upcoming Opening Day

NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza gives honest take on adding former NY Yankees players
MLB

NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza gives honest take on adding former NY Yankees players

Raiders star Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors by praising quarterback of potential landing spot
NFL

Raiders star Maxx Crosby fuels trade rumors by praising quarterback of potential landing spot

Better Collective Logo