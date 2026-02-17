Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes sends clear message on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado’s spending comments

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with one clear goal: maintain their status as one of baseball’s elite franchises. Their record-breaking spending on free agents drew attention across Major League Baseball, sparking conversations among players and fans alike.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres both weighed in on the Dodgers’ approach, offering compliments on their spending habits. While some may view such praise as validation, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes had a different perspective.

Asked about the comments, Gomes was direct. “We’re not looking externally for validation. The validation is winning championships and putting out as good a team as we can each and every year,” he told reporters. “All we’re trying to do is get a little bit better each season, with the goal of winning championships.”

How Dodgers balance spending and success

Gomes credited the organization’s ownership for giving the front office flexibility to improve the roster each offseason. “We’ve always [been] in the position to address the needs that will help us go out and win another championship,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to acquire guys that fit that really well.”

General Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Meanwhile, pitchers and players continue preparations for the season. Roki Sasaki threw live batting practice Sunday, testing a new cutter-slider combination under the guidance of Dodgers coaches. Gomes expressed confidence in the young pitcher’s development. “He’s fully capable of it… All of the stuff we’ve seen so far, he’s looked really, really good,” Gomes said.

Injury updates as camp opens

Just before camp, the Dodgers re-signed Kiké Hernández and Evan Phillips, both recovering from elbow injuries. Gomes provided updates on their progress. “Kiké’s progressing well… He should start swinging here pretty soon,” he noted. Regarding Phillips, “It all depends on how the build-up goes… but he’s feeling really good. Throwing looks great. Body looks great.”

