Trending topics:
MLB

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes sends clear message on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado’s spending comments

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes addressed recent comments from Bryce Harper and Manny Machado about the team’s spending, emphasizing where the organization’s focus lies.

Published by

By Alexander Rosquez

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado offered their perspectives on how the Dodgers are approaching the season.
© Emilee Chinn-Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesBryce Harper and Manny Machado offered their perspectives on how the Dodgers are approaching the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with one clear goal: maintain their status as one of baseball’s elite franchises. Their record-breaking spending on free agents drew attention across Major League Baseball, sparking conversations among players and fans alike.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres both weighed in on the Dodgers’ approach, offering compliments on their spending habits. While some may view such praise as validation, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes had a different perspective.

Asked about the comments, Gomes was direct. We’re not looking externally for validation. The validation is winning championships and putting out as good a team as we can each and every year,” he told reporters. “All we’re trying to do is get a little bit better each season, with the goal of winning championships.”

Advertisement

How Dodgers balance spending and success

Gomes credited the organization’s ownership for giving the front office flexibility to improve the roster each offseason. We’ve always [been] in the position to address the needs that will help us go out and win another championship,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to acquire guys that fit that really well.”

General Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

General Manager Brandon Gomes speaks during a press conference. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Advertisement

Meanwhile, pitchers and players continue preparations for the season. Roki Sasaki threw live batting practice Sunday, testing a new cutter-slider combination under the guidance of Dodgers coaches. Gomes expressed confidence in the young pitcher’s development. “He’s fully capable of it… All of the stuff we’ve seen so far, he’s looked really, really good,” Gomes said.

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

see also

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

Injury updates as camp opens

Just before camp, the Dodgers re-signed Kiké Hernández and Evan Phillips, both recovering from elbow injuries. Gomes provided updates on their progress. “Kiké’s progressing well… He should start swinging here pretty soon,” he noted. Regarding Phillips, “It all depends on how the build-up goes… but he’s feeling really good. Throwing looks great. Body looks great.”

Advertisement

Survey

Do you think the Dodgers’ high spending guarantees success in 2026?

already voted 0 people

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Padres reportedly land ex‑Dodgers World Series hero after signing Nick Castellanos
MLB

Padres reportedly land ex‑Dodgers World Series hero after signing Nick Castellanos

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts confirms absence of Shohei Ohtani’s teammate for Opening Day
MLB

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts confirms absence of Shohei Ohtani’s teammate for Opening Day

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen puts NY Yankees on notice with bold comparison to NL rival
MLB

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen puts NY Yankees on notice with bold comparison to NL rival

Phillies sign 11-year-old prospect to a deal up to $1.8 million after releasing Nick Castellanos
MLB

Phillies sign 11-year-old prospect to a deal up to $1.8 million after releasing Nick Castellanos

Better Collective Logo