Padres’ Craig Stammen explains winning formula as San Diego extends streak to eight games

The San Diego Padres are playing their best baseball of the season, extending their winning streak to eight games after a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. At the center of the surge is manager Craig Stammen, whose message from earlier in the season is now clearly taking shape on the field.

After Stammen defined winning mindset, he expressed confidence that things would turn around at Petco Park. “We’re going to play better here at Petco… This was probably an outlier,” he said, according to MLB.com at the time, a statement that now looks accurate following a perfect 7–0 homestand.

The turnaround has been fueled by a consistent approach, with the Padres now winning 12 of their last 14 games. Pitching, timely hitting, and execution have all played key roles in the team’s rapid rise.

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Stammen outlines clear formula behind Padres’ success

Stammen made it clear that the team’s identity starts with getting a lead and trusting the bullpen to finish the job. “That’s our recipe for winning,” he said. “We’ve got a great bullpen, and we’ve just got to get the ball to them somehow… I feel good with us closing it out.”

Craig Stammen, and Athletic trainer Mark Rogow tend to Freddy Fermin #54 of the Padres. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

He compared the strategy to a football team controlling the game late. “Score early, get ahead and then hand the ball off to all the guys who throw 100 mph,” Stammen added. That approach has worked consistently during the streak, with relievers locking down games once the Padres gain control.

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Tatis and Buehler lead balanced team effort

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to contribute in multiple ways, even without home run power early in the season. He reached base three times in the latest win and delivered a key two-run single, while also making an impact defensively. “He’s just a great baseball player,” Stammen said. “When we’re going good, he’s impacting the game quite often.”

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Meanwhile, Walker Buehler has stepped up in a rotation dealing with injuries, delivering back-to-back solid outings and providing much-needed stability. With strong contributions across the roster and a defined winning formula, the Padres have quickly turned their season around — and show no signs of slowing down.