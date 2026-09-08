Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber nears NY Yankees icon Babe Ruth on historic MLB list

With Kyle Schwarber emerging as one of the roster's standout performers, the slugger is closing in on a historic MLB milestone set by New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth.

With the MLB postseason fast approaching, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again gearing up for a deep October run. Led by heavy hitters like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia is aiming to secure a spot in the World Series, and Schwarber is currently closing in on a historic milestone previously set by New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth.

According to MLB researcher Sarah Langs, Schwarber has now belted 230 home runs in a Phillies uniform, putting him within striking distance of Ruth for the most home runs hit with a single franchise over a five-consecutive-year stretch. The Hall of Famer hit 235 home runs during his peak five-year stretch in New York.

Schwarber’s 2026 campaign has been nothing short of spectacular. Pacing the majors with 43 home runs to go along with 86 runs scored, the slugger is determined to lead Philadelphia back to the Fall Classic as the franchise seeks its first title since defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008.

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Flanked by a bolstered roster that includes midseason acquisition Luis Arraez—whom the Phillies acquired despite reported interest from the Yankees—Philadelphia appears primed to make a run at a World Series crown.

Kyle Schwarber!



Schwarbomb No. 43 breaks the scoreless tie in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/UehLSi2UOo — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2026

Phillies push for division title behind Schwarber

Sitting at 81–63 in the National League East and trailing the Atlanta Braves by four games, the Phillies are focused on overtaking their division rivals to bypass the Wild Card round and secure an automatic bye into the NLDS. While Schwarber remains the engine of the offense, cutdowns on swing-and-miss will be key down the stretch as he currently leads the majors with 200 strikeouts.

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While the offense continues to produce under manager Don Mattingly, the pitching staff has been equally dominant. Ace Christopher Sanchez has anchored the rotation, leading all Major League Baseball players with an impressive 7.7 WAR.

Why winning the NL East matters for Philadelphia

If the season ended today, the Phillies would be locked into a grueling Wild Card matchup against the Chicago Cubs, a dangerous squad featuring breakout star Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has launched 40-plus home runs this season.

Capturing the NL East title would grant Philadelphia crucial rest days between the regular season and the NLDS, while simultaneously avoiding a matchup against a hot Cubs team hungry for a pennant run of its own.

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