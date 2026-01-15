Trending topics:
Phillies reportedly still hopeful on re‑signing J.T. Realmuto despite Bo Bichette rumors

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly still hopeful of re-signing J.T. Realmuto, even as rumors link them to Bo Bichette this offseason.

By Alexander Rosquez

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies rounds the bases.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies rounds the bases.

The Philadelphia Phillies offseason has been marked by a swirl of excitement and uncertainty, with the team strongly linked to free-agent shortstop Bo Bichette from the Toronto Blue Jays. Rumors have been intensifying as Bichette trends toward Philadelphia, especially after Ranger Suarez opted to join the Boston Red Sox, leaving the Phillies as clear frontrunners.

Despite the momentum toward Bichette, the Phillies are not ready to give up on another cornerstone of their roster. J.T. Realmuto, their All-Star catcher, remains a key priority for Philadelphia, signaling the team’s desire to retain both talent and stability behind the plate.

The possibility of signing Bichette while also keeping Realmuto presents a financial and roster puzzle, and the team’s decisions over the next weeks will shape expectations for the 2026 season.

Realmuto’s future and the Bichette question

According to MLB.com’s Paul Casella, the Phillies’ main offseason focus has been clear. “Of Philadelphia’s free-agent trio — the Phillies’ priorities were re-signing Kyle Schwarber (which they did with a five-year, $150 million deal last month) and Realmuto (which they’re still hoping to do).” The team’s commitment to Realmuto underscores his importance, even amid progress with Bichette.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette #11 with the Blue Jays celebrates a three-run home run. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The Phillies would need to clear salary space and convince Realmuto to accept a deal potentially below market value. While this scenario is unlikely, it remains on the table, offering a glimmer of hope for fans who dream of seeing both stars in a single lineup.

The Phillies’ ideal winter outcome

The optimal offseason scenario for Philadelphia is straightforward but challenging: land Bichette while retaining Realmuto. Achieving this would strengthen the roster considerably, creating one of the most formidable Phillies lineups in recent memory.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
