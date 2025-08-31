Phillies reveal key decision on Garrett Stubbs as September approaches

Trending topics:
Garrett Stubbs has been absent from the Philadelphia Phillies' roster since last season, but the team has now made a decision on his future before the start of the September games.

By Richard Tovar

Garrett Stubbs during batting practice on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
© Getty ImagesGarrett Stubbs during batting practice on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a good path heading into September and recently made a key decision, giving Garrett Stubbs the opportunity to return to the major league roster to help the team in the upcoming games.

Dave Dombrowski delivered the news as part of a surprising announcement on the Phillies’ roster expansion. Stubbs, who was recently playing in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, was batting a .265 average with 8 home runs in 71 games.

A curious thing Dave Dombrowski mentioned is that the team is having problems finding playing time for all the available players. Still, he affirmed that Stubbs would be a “good addition” to the roster.

Stubbs Could Be a Good Addition

Dombrowski isn’t the only one who believes bringing Stubbs back is a good idea. Last season was a relatively good one for him, as he posted a .207 batting average in 54 games, with a total of 34 hits, 18 runs, 11 RBIs, and one home run.

While the team’s specific plan for Stubbs isn’t known, it’s speculated he will be used to give some of the other players on the roster a chance to rest. The details of how the team will use him are scarce, but some people are already wondering if he will be seen on the mound again.

September Looks Good for the Phillies

It’s worth noting that the Phillies have all but secured the NL East title after the Mets made several errors in August that complicated their own playoff outlook. The focus for Philadelphia now is not on the Mets but on improving their record even more in September.

