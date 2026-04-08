Paul Skenes sounds the alarm on future after Pirates sign Konnor Griffin to record deal

Perhaps Paul Skenes didn’t mean to, but his latest comment raised eyebrows all across town. After the Pittsburgh Pirates inked Konnor Griffin to a nine-year, $140 million contract (which can rise up to $150 million), Skenes dropped an honest statement on Griffin, but one that could reveal he doesn’t see a future in the City of Bridges.

“He’s going to be the face of the Pirates for a long time,” Skenes said about Griffin, via reporter Justin Guerriero on X. Just six games into his MLB career, Griffin put pen to paper on the biggest contract in franchise history.

Skenes’ comments set off the alarms in Pittsburgh. Many fans believe Skenes is the face of the franchise and will be that way for the remainder of his career, regardless of how great Griffin—the No. 1 prospect in MLB—turns out to be. However, the star starting pitcher’s statement has now left his future up in the air.

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Either he believes Griffin is a better player than him, or he believes the Pirates won’t be good anytime soon and he won’t stay in town for long. Even if Skenes wanted out of Pittsburgh, though, his contract situation makes things more complicated. It’s not like a public comment in April 2026 will immediately set him free.

Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on.

Skenes’ contract with Pirates

Back in July of 2023, Skenes was signed to a record-setting $9.2 million signing bonus. Since then, he’s been playing on pre-arbitration one-year contracts with a rising salary. Skenes will become eligible for arbitration for the first time ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

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Pittsburgh has its ace signed to a extremely team-friendly deal, but Skenes will demand proper compensation soon. If the Pirates don’t offer him a deal he believes is aligned with his value, he might push to be traded. Moreover, Pittsburgh has set a precedent with Griffin’s contract, and it may have handed Skenes a blueprint for the starting pitcher to craft his ideal extension.

PAUL SKENES’ CONTRACT STATUS AGE 2026 UNDER CONTRACT ($1,085,000 PAYROLL) 24 2027 ARBITRATION YEAR 1 25 2028 ARBITRATION YEAR 2 26 2029 ARBITRATION YEAR 3 27 2030 UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENT (UFA) 28

Can Skenes leave Pittsburgh?

The Louisiana State University alum will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2029 campaign. In the meantime, he could ask for a trade out of Pittsburgh. That’s about the only option he has to skip town.

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The alternative route requires the Pirates to not tender Skenes and allow him to sign with another organization. The odds of that are slim, likely on par with the chances of an average human getting a hit off a fastball from Skenes.

Thus, even if his latest comment could be interpreted as a hint of his future exit, fans in the Burgh can remain calm that if Skenes leaves, it won’t be anytime soon. Now is not the time to hit the panic button. At least, not yet.