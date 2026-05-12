Blue Jays’ Andres Gimenez breaks out with career night amid praise from John Schneider

Shortstop Andres Gimenez delivered a career night for the Toronto Blue Jays as manager John Schneider praised his approach in a standout performance.

The Toronto Blue Jays may not have gotten the result they wanted on Monday night, but Andres Gimenez continued to give the team a much-needed offensive spark during an 8-5 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.

Gimenez recorded the first multi-home run game of his MLB career, finishing with two home runs and five RBIs in one of his best performances since joining Toronto. After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised the infielder’s recent adjustments at the plate. “He’s swinging with some intent, too,” Schneider said, according to MLB.com.

The 27-year-old shortstop has become one of Toronto’s most reliable run producers this season, especially in key moments. Gimenez now ranks second on the team with 23 RBIs, trailing only Kazuma Okamoto, while continuing to provide elite defense up the middle.

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Beyond Gimenez’s breakout performance, the organization also drew attention off the field as Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro reacted to Vancouver MLB expansion talks.

Andrés AGAIN!



His first career multi-homer game 👏 pic.twitter.com/T2cAjXd768 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 12, 2026

Gimenez finding confidence at the plate

Gimenez’s first home run came in the second inning with a three-run blast that gave the Blue Jays early momentum. He later added a towering two-run homer in the seventh inning, energizing the crowd despite Toronto eventually falling short.

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According to Schneider, part of Gimenez’s improvement comes from mechanical changes and a more comfortable approach in the batter’s box. After experimenting with a leg kick last season, the Venezuelan infielder now appears more balanced and aggressive offensively.

“It’s the kind of hitter he can be,” Schneider said. “He gets overlooked because of his defense, but I think he’s in a good spot.” The performance continued an encouraging trend for a Blue Jays offense that entered the game ranked near the bottom of MLB with a .693 OPS.

Blue Jays continue dealing with injuries

While Gimenez’s production has been a positive development, Toronto continues battling several injury concerns across the roster. Addison Barger was placed on the injured list Monday with right elbow soreness, while pitchers Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios all remain sidelined.

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Despite some lower-body soreness this season, Gimenez has continued playing through discomfort while delivering important offensive production for the Blue Jays. Toronto now sits at 18-23 on the season and continues searching for consistency as pressure grows on the roster during a difficult stretch.