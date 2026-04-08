Pirates ink Konnor Griffin: Evaluating his place among Pittsburgh’s expensive signings

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially locked up the future of the franchise. The club announced Wednesday that phenom Konnor Griffin has signed a massive nine-year contract extension that keeps him in the Steel City through the 2034 season.

The $140 million deal marks the largest investment in a single player in Pirates history, shattering the previous record held by Bryan Reynolds. For a franchise often criticized for its spending habits, this move signals a bold new era under the current front office.

Griffin’s extension is a landmark moment for the organization. After revealing how he felt after his Pirates debut, he also made history by committing nine figures to the 19-year-old and with it, Pittsburgh has completely reset its internal pay scale. Griffin now sits alone at the top of the Pirates’ all-time richest contracts:

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Rank Player Total Value Years Year Signed 1 Konnor Griffin $140,000,000 9 2026 2 Bryan Reynolds $106,750,000 8 2023 3 Mitch Keller $77,000,000 5 2024 4 Ke’Bryan Hayes $70,000,000 8 2022 5 Jason Kendall $60,000,000 6 2000

OFFICIAL: We have signed INF Konnor Griffin to a nine-year contract extension that runs through the 2034 season. pic.twitter.com/eipHszMm6s — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 8, 2026

Early returns for Pirates with Griffin

While Griffin is still finding his power stroke at the Major League level, his presence in the lineup has been an immediate catalyst. Through his first five games, the Pirates have surged to a 4-1 record.

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Griffin is currently batting his way through the early-season adjustment period, posting a .300 OBP with three hits and three RBIs. Though he has yet to record his first career home run or stolen base, his plate discipline and ability to drive in runs in clutch situations have already validated the hype.

The road ahead

A contract of this magnitude naturally brings immense pressure, but the young shortstop seems unfazed by the spotlight. “He hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential,” one scout noted.

If Griffin develops into the five-tool superstar the Pirates are betting on, this $140 million price tag might eventually look like a bargain. For a city hungry for a deep October run, the message is clear: the Pirates are no longer just developing talent, they’re keeping it.

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