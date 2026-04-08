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Pirates ink Konnor Griffin: Evaluating his place among Pittsburgh’s expensive signings

One of the biggest risers in the Pirates' organization, Konnor Griffin has exceeded all internal expectations. His early-career surge has validated the front office’s decision to commit a massive financial package.

Konnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on.
© Justin Berl/Getty ImagesKonnor Griffin #6 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially locked up the future of the franchise. The club announced Wednesday that phenom Konnor Griffin has signed a massive nine-year contract extension that keeps him in the Steel City through the 2034 season.

The $140 million deal marks the largest investment in a single player in Pirates history, shattering the previous record held by Bryan Reynolds. For a franchise often criticized for its spending habits, this move signals a bold new era under the current front office.

Griffin’s extension is a landmark moment for the organization. After revealing how he felt after his Pirates debut, he also made history by committing nine figures to the 19-year-old and with it, Pittsburgh has completely reset its internal pay scale. Griffin now sits alone at the top of the Pirates’ all-time richest contracts:

RankPlayerTotal ValueYearsYear Signed
1Konnor Griffin$140,000,00092026
2Bryan Reynolds$106,750,00082023
3Mitch Keller$77,000,00052024
4Ke’Bryan Hayes$70,000,00082022
5Jason Kendall$60,000,00062000

Early returns for Pirates with Griffin

While Griffin is still finding his power stroke at the Major League level, his presence in the lineup has been an immediate catalyst. Through his first five games, the Pirates have surged to a 4-1 record.

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Pirates’ Paul Skenes admits ‘work in progress’ after strong bounce-back win

Griffin is currently batting his way through the early-season adjustment period, posting a .300 OBP with three hits and three RBIs. Though he has yet to record his first career home run or stolen base, his plate discipline and ability to drive in runs in clutch situations have already validated the hype.

The road ahead

A contract of this magnitude naturally brings immense pressure, but the young shortstop seems unfazed by the spotlight. “He hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential,” one scout noted.

If Griffin develops into the five-tool superstar the Pirates are betting on, this $140 million price tag might eventually look like a bargain. For a city hungry for a deep October run, the message is clear: the Pirates are no longer just developing talent, they’re keeping it.

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Santiago Tovar
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