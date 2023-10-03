The 2023 MLB postseason is set to begin on October 3rd with the Wild Card Series. The Wild Card Series will be best-of-three games, with the winners advancing to face the top two teams in the Division Series.

The Astros and Braves are two of the best teams in the postseason, and they are both expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Both teams have strong pitching staffs, and they are both capable of scoring a lot of runs.

Aside from the big favorites, there are also the Baltimore Orioles with one of the best pitchers entering the 2023 playoffs, and the Dodgers who are one of the most consistent teams to go far in the playoffs.

Who are the best 20 pitchers by ERA in the 2023 playoffs?

According to Baseball Reference, the best pitcher entering the playoffs is Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles with a 2.83 ERA, while the second best is Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman with 3.16.

Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander does not appear on the list, but he is considered one of the top pitchers who will be available during the playoffs.

Who has been the pitcher with the best ERA in a single season?

Dutch Leonard of the Boston Red Sox has the best single-season ERA in Major League Baseball history, with a 0.96 ERA in 1914. He pitched 293 innings and allowed only 27 earned runs. Leonard’s ERA is so low that it is difficult to comprehend, and it is unlikely that it will ever be broken.