Rays’ Kevin Cash unfazed by Aaron Judge, praises loaded NY Yankees roster

Ahead of Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, Rays manager Kevin Cash weighed in on the threat Aaron Judge poses on the field.

The New York Yankees are hoping to have Aaron Judge back on the field for the ALDS, though his status remains uncertain as he continues to work through his recovery. However, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash isn’t losing sleep over Judge’s availability, choosing instead to focus on the depth of New York’s roster.

“They have a very good lineup; they’ve been very good without him,” Cash said regarding Judge’s potential absence for the series. Still, the Rays skipper gave the slugger his respect, calling him “the best player in our sport.”

While Yankees fans remain eager for Judge’s return, Game 1 will take place on Tampa Bay’s home turf at Tropicana Field. Cash expects a packed house, anticipating the venue’s first playoff sellout since he took over as manager in 2015: “I’m really excited to see our fans fill this place up.”

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With the Yankees already locking in their pitching rotation, the stage is set for an intense ALDS showdown. The winner will move on to face either the Cleveland Guardians or the Chicago White Sox in the ALCS.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts.

Cash shares injury update on Tyler Wells

Fresh off an injury rehab stint, Tyler Wells could be called upon by Cash to bolster the roster against the Yankees. Speaking to reporters, the pitcher expressed complete confidence in his readiness for Game 1.

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“I feel great. Working with the medical staff, they did a lot of good work and helped me get back on track,” Wells said. “The last couple of weeks have been great. I’m feeling good and ready to contribute.”

Rays’ potential lineup against the Yankees

Led by power-hitting infielder Junior Caminero and right-hander Drew Rasmussen on the mound, the Rays look to set the tone early in the series opener. Here is Tampa Bay’s projected lineup for Game 1:

Chandler Simpson (LF) Jonathan Aranda (1B) Junior Caminero (3B) Yandy Díaz (DH) Liam Hicks (C) Richie Palacios (2B) Cedric Mullins (CF) Jonny DeLuca (RF) Taylor Walls (SS) Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen (RHP)

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Key takeaways

Kevin Cash praised New York’s roster depth despite Aaron Judge’s uncertain status.

praised New York’s roster depth despite Aaron Judge’s uncertain status. Tropicana Field expects its first playoff sellout since 2015 for Game 1.

for Game 1. Pitcher Tyler Wells confirmed he feels great and ready following his rehab stint.