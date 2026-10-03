Ryan Weathers set for return as NY Yankees gear up for ALDS vs. Rays

Following the New York Yankees' preparation for their ALDS matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, a report emerged that Ryan Weathers will return to the starting rotation for the series.

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays as they continue their push toward the World Series. Fresh off eliminating the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round despite several key absences, New York has fortified its pitching staff with a key addition following early speculation surrounding the postseason roster.

The Yankees officially finalized their 26-man roster, announcing that left-hander Ryan Weathers will be part of the staff for the ALDS. His inclusion provides immediate depth and versatility for manager Aaron Boone’s arms as they prepare for Tampa Bay’s lineup.

Weathers, who missed significant time due to injury, worked aggressively to return to full strength down the stretch. His recovery comes at an ideal moment, offering New York a valuable left-handed arm to navigate high-leverage situations in the postseason.

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While ace Gerrit Cole has been tabbed to take the ball for Game 1, Weathers headlines an 11-pitcher staff task force designed to handle the multi-game series against the Rays.

Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees in action.

The full list of pitchers for the ALDS

With Weathers added to the fold, the Yankees aim to construct a pitch-matching advantage over Tampa Bay and punch their ticket to the ALCS, where the winner of the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox awaits.

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Here is the full 11-man pitching staff confirmed for the series:

Starting Pitchers Gerrit Cole (RHP) Max Fried (LHP) Carlos Rodón (LHP) Cam Schlittler (RHP) Will Warren (RHP)

Relief Pitchers & Bullpen David Bednar (RHP) Paul Blackburn (RHP) Brent Headrick (LHP) John Schreiber (RHP) Ryan Weathers (LHP) Ryan Yarbrough (LHP)



Weathers’ numbers this season

If Boone calls upon Weathers against Tampa Bay, the southpaw offers a proven track record from the regular season. Here is a look at his statistical profile heading into October:

Games (Starts): 25 (25)

25 (25) Win-Loss Record: 5–8

5–8 ERA: 3.60

3.60 Innings Pitched: 137.1

137.1 Strikeouts: 143

143 WHIP: 1.22

1.22 K/9 Rate: 9.38

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Key takeaways

Ryan Weathers was added to the 26-man roster for the ALDS.

was added to the 26-man roster for the ALDS. Ace Gerrit Cole was tabbed to start Game 1 .

. The series features an 11-pitcher staff task force to handle Tampa Bay.