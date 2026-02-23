Boston Red Sox highest-paid players in 2026: Who tops the payroll this season?

Contracts carry their own narrative in the MLB and for the Boston Red Sox the 2026 payroll paints a picture of where the franchise’s priorities lie. With big money committed, expectations are unmistakably high.

In an era where pitching depth and offensive firepower come at a premium, the names leading the salary table represent more than just figures. They’re investments in performance, leadership and the hope of pushing deeper into October.

But what these numbers also reveal is how the Red Sox are balancing risk and reward—whether locking in long-term deals or paying for proven production. The story behind the roster’s highest-paid players shows how Boston plans to compete this season.

Who are the highest-paid Red Sox players in 2026?

Money shapes expectations in Boston and the 2026 payroll makes that impossible to ignore. The front office has doubled down on star power and frontline pitching, committing significant resources to a handful of names expected to define the club’s direction this season.

Garrett Crochet poses during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

According to Spotrac’s 2026 payroll data, left-hander Garrett Crochet leads the way at $28 million. After signing a long-term extension following his arrival in Boston, he enters the year positioned not just as the rotation’s anchor, but as the organization’s most expensive investment on the mound.

Veteran shortstop Trevor Story follows at $25 million, a figure tied to the multi-year deal he inked in free agency. His contract continues to loom large over the payroll conversation, especially as they look for stability and production.

These figures highlight more than just numbers: they outline Boston’s financial priorities. Pitching, veteran leadership and middle-of-the-order potential dominate the top of the ledger…

Player Position Cash salary Type Garrett Crochet SP $28 million Extension (Arbitration) Trevor Story SS $25 million Free agent Masataka Yoshida OF $18 million Free agent Willson Contreras 1B $14 million Free agent Aroldis Chapman RP $13 million Extension Patrick Sandoval SP $12.7 million Free agent Sonny Gray SP $11 million Free agent Ranger Suarez SP $10 million Free agent Jarren Duran LF $7.7 million Arbitration 2 Garrett Whitlock SP $7.2 million Extension (Pre-arbitration) Roman Anthony RF $7 million Extension (Pre-arbitration) Brayan Bello SP $6 million Extension (Pre-arbitration) Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS $6 million Free agent Kutter Crawford SP $2.7 million Arbitration 2 Kristian Campbell 2B $2 million Extension (Pre-arbitration) (Source: Spotrac)

