Trending topics:
MLB

Boston Red Sox highest-paid players in 2026: Who tops the payroll this season?

In 2026, spending speaks volumes at Fenway Park. The Boston Red Sox have committed major money to a select group of stars and their payroll hierarchy offers a revealing glimpse into the franchise’s ambitions—and its biggest financial wagers.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox during the end of the third inning in 2025.
© Winslow Townson/Getty ImagesGarrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox during the end of the third inning in 2025.

Contracts carry their own narrative in the MLB and for the Boston Red Sox the 2026 payroll paints a picture of where the franchise’s priorities lie. With big money committed, expectations are unmistakably high.

In an era where pitching depth and offensive firepower come at a premium, the names leading the salary table represent more than just figures. They’re investments in performance, leadership and the hope of pushing deeper into October.

But what these numbers also reveal is how the Red Sox are balancing risk and reward—whether locking in long-term deals or paying for proven production. The story behind the roster’s highest-paid players shows how Boston plans to compete this season.

Advertisement

Who are the highest-paid Red Sox players in 2026?

Money shapes expectations in Boston and the 2026 payroll makes that impossible to ignore. The front office has doubled down on star power and frontline pitching, committing significant resources to a handful of names expected to define the club’s direction this season.

Garrett Crochet poses during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Garrett Crochet poses during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Advertisement

According to Spotrac’s 2026 payroll data, left-hander Garrett Crochet leads the way at $28 million. After signing a long-term extension following his arrival in Boston, he enters the year positioned not just as the rotation’s anchor, but as the organization’s most expensive investment on the mound.

Veteran shortstop Trevor Story follows at $25 million, a figure tied to the multi-year deal he inked in free agency. His contract continues to loom large over the payroll conversation, especially as they look for stability and production.

Advertisement

These figures highlight more than just numbers: they outline Boston’s financial priorities. Pitching, veteran leadership and middle-of-the-order potential dominate the top of the ledger…

PlayerPositionCash salaryType
Garrett CrochetSP$28 millionExtension (Arbitration)
Trevor StorySS$25 millionFree agent
Masataka YoshidaOF$18 millionFree agent
Willson Contreras1B$14 millionFree agent
Aroldis ChapmanRP$13 millionExtension
Patrick SandovalSP$12.7 millionFree agent
Sonny GraySP$11 millionFree agent
Ranger SuarezSP$10 millionFree agent
Jarren DuranLF$7.7 millionArbitration 2
Garrett WhitlockSP$7.2 millionExtension (Pre-arbitration)
Roman AnthonyRF$7 millionExtension (Pre-arbitration)
Brayan BelloSP$6 millionExtension (Pre-arbitration)
Isiah Kiner-FalefaSS$6 millionFree agent
Kutter CrawfordSP$2.7 millionArbitration 2
Kristian Campbell2B$2 millionExtension (Pre-arbitration)
(Source: Spotrac)
Advertisement
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
NY Yankees, Red Sox and other MLB owners reportedly prepare contingency plan in case of lockout
MLB

NY Yankees, Red Sox and other MLB owners reportedly prepare contingency plan in case of lockout

Boston Red Sox spring training schedule: Every game leading up to Opening Day
MLB

Boston Red Sox spring training schedule: Every game leading up to Opening Day

Inside the Red Sox drama: Tom Werner speaks out on Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers’ departures
MLB

Inside the Red Sox drama: Tom Werner speaks out on Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers’ departures

Philadelphia Phillies highest-paid players in 2026: Biggest salaries on the roster
MLB

Philadelphia Phillies highest-paid players in 2026: Biggest salaries on the roster

Better Collective Logo