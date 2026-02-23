Boston Red Sox highest-paid players in 2026: Who tops the payroll this season?

Contracts carry their own narrative in the MLB and for the Boston Red Sox the 2026 payroll paints a picture of where the franchise’s priorities lie. With big money committed, expectations are unmistakably high.
In an era where pitching depth and offensive firepower come at a premium, the names leading the salary table represent more than just figures. They’re investments in performance, leadership and the hope of pushing deeper into October.
But what these numbers also reveal is how the Red Sox are balancing risk and reward—whether locking in long-term deals or paying for proven production. The story behind the roster’s highest-paid players shows how Boston plans to compete this season.
Who are the highest-paid Red Sox players in 2026?
Money shapes expectations in Boston and the 2026 payroll makes that impossible to ignore. The front office has doubled down on star power and frontline pitching, committing significant resources to a handful of names expected to define the club’s direction this season.
Garrett Crochet poses during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
According to Spotrac’s 2026 payroll data, left-hander Garrett Crochet leads the way at $28 million. After signing a long-term extension following his arrival in Boston, he enters the year positioned not just as the rotation’s anchor, but as the organization’s most expensive investment on the mound.
Veteran shortstop Trevor Story follows at $25 million, a figure tied to the multi-year deal he inked in free agency. His contract continues to loom large over the payroll conversation, especially as they look for stability and production.
These figures highlight more than just numbers: they outline Boston’s financial priorities. Pitching, veteran leadership and middle-of-the-order potential dominate the top of the ledger…
|Player
|Position
|Cash salary
|Type
|Garrett Crochet
|SP
|$28 million
|Extension (Arbitration)
|Trevor Story
|SS
|$25 million
|Free agent
|Masataka Yoshida
|OF
|$18 million
|Free agent
|Willson Contreras
|1B
|$14 million
|Free agent
|Aroldis Chapman
|RP
|$13 million
|Extension
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|$12.7 million
|Free agent
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|$11 million
|Free agent
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|$10 million
|Free agent
|Jarren Duran
|LF
|$7.7 million
|Arbitration 2
|Garrett Whitlock
|SP
|$7.2 million
|Extension (Pre-arbitration)
|Roman Anthony
|RF
|$7 million
|Extension (Pre-arbitration)
|Brayan Bello
|SP
|$6 million
|Extension (Pre-arbitration)
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|SS
|$6 million
|Free agent
|Kutter Crawford
|SP
|$2.7 million
|Arbitration 2
|Kristian Campbell
|2B
|$2 million
|Extension (Pre-arbitration)