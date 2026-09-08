Red Sox’ Willson Contreras inches closer to return with latest progress but must wait

Although the Boston Red Sox would love to have Willson Contreras back as soon as possible, it will take a bit longer before his return.

Although they are dealing with injuries on several fronts, the last couple of days have been more than encouraging for the Boston Red Sox. Entering the home stretch of the 2026 MLB season, the team is red hot and firing on all cylinders. Moreover, the Red Sox are optimistic Garrett Crochet will be ready come playoff time.

Still, Willson Contreras remains an absentee that stings. He may not be missing much longer. Based on what the Red Sox saw from the star infielder in his latest step toward returning to the lineup, Boston could activate him from the injured list right away. Unfortunately, though, that isn’t possible.

“Willson Contreras is taking batting practice on the field, which typically is an indication that an injured player is close to returning,” Tim Healey of the Boston Globe reported. “He is eligible to come off the IL on Thursday. [To be announced] whether he goes on a rehab assignment first.”

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Contreras on 10-day IL

Because he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Aug. 31, Contreras isn’t allowed to be activated until Sept. 10. Even then, it remains to be seen if Boston interim manager Chad Tracy and his staff decide to bring him back to the MLB lineup or if a short stint in the minors is in order for Contreras.

Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox.

Although their rehab assignments weren’t exactly great, the Red Sox saw Trevor Story and Roman Anthony return to the major leagues in great form. However, their injuries required much longer rehabs than Contreras’, who is apparently ahead of schedule even with a brief IL stint.

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Boston is on a tear

With the Red Sox riding a red-hot streak of five straight wins, Tracy won’t want to rush Contreras back into the lineup. To say the BoSox are weathering the storm would be an understatement. The team is doing just fine without him, and it may be best to give him some extra days’ rest. They may make a big difference come postseason in the Show.

Boston is breathing down the New York Yankees’ neck, and it can afford to go without Contreras a bit longer if it means having him fully loaded for the final stretch of the Wild Card race and the playoff opener.