Red Sox reportedly optimistic Garrett Crochet will be ready for playoff opener

The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a postseason run, and they reportedly plan to hand the ball to Garrett Crochet for their playoff opener.

The Boston Red Sox are among the teams positioning themselves for a deep October run, with eyes on a potential World Series berth. Holding a firm grip on an American League Wild Card spot, Boston remains confident that if a matchup against the rival New York Yankees materializes, Garrett Crochet will be back on the active roster to bolster the club.

According to The Boston Globe‘s Tim Healey, Crochet is tracking toward a return for the opening round of the postseason. However, the southpaw is unlikely to make any formal rehab appearances—in either the majors or minor leagues—before taking the mound in October.

That provides a welcome boost for the 80-65 Red Sox. While Boston has leaned heavily on veteran Sonny Gray—whose MLB-leading 17 wins have anchored the rotation—the impending return of Crochet adds a high-upside weapon to the pitching staff at the most critical stretch of the year.

Advertisement

Given Tanner Houck’s recent health setback and Tyrone Guerrero landing on the 15-day injured list, Boston’s front office and coaching staff would be thrilled to welcome Crochet back following his lengthy 60-day IL stint.

Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox reacts.

Crochet’s projected postseason role

Despite missing more than four months of major-league action, Crochet is expected to transition into a high-leverage relief role rather than joining the starting rotation, where Gray has led the way.

Advertisement

Deploying him in one- to two-inning bursts allows Boston to unleash his upper-90s fastball and sharp slider without overtaxing his arm. It gives manager Chad Tracy a legitimate high-strikeout weapon for late-inning matchups or multi-inning relief situations.

Contract implications and postseason pedigree

Because Crochet spent 120 consecutive days on the injured list, a specific clause in his contract was triggered, voiding his 2030 player opt-out. That converts his deal into a $15 million club option through 2032, paving the way for a potentially extended tenure in Boston.

If Crochet return in time for a Wild Card showdown with New York, the Red Sox wouldn’t just be adding raw power back to their bullpen—they’d be gaining a battle-tested arm with three postseason appearances under his belt who thrives on late-season pressure.

Advertisement